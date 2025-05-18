Advertisement
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Advertisement
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Categories:

The final Chico State commencement of 2025 honors the graduates of humanities, fine arts, and natural sciences

A breeze cooled the air as the final colleges celebrated their students commencement
Byline photo of Brynna Garcia
Brynna Garcia, Reporter // May 18, 2025
Brynna Garcia
Student line leaders prepare to lead their classmates into graduation right before it begins.

As the city of Chico was just beginning to wake up Sunday morning, over 550 students, along with their family and friends were awake and excited about their graduation to come.

With a cool breeze in the air, students, staff, friends and family packed into University Stadium to celebrate the accomplishment of the 2025 graduating class in the college of humanities and fine arts with the college of natural sciences. 

IMG_3361 2
Brynna Garcia
President Steve Perez connecting with graduates in the crowd to create a more interactive ceremony

There was a mixture of excitement and serenity as the graduates lined up and awaited their turn to walk across the stage. 

“I am feeling very nostalgic and euphoric, this is just very surreal,” nutrition and dietetics graduate Hannah Maldonado said.

This ceremony was special because it was the final commencement of the six that Chico State held beginning on Wednesday. 

As Provost Leslie Cornick spoke, she strayed from her script to highlight that this week has been “so joyous, and that it is sad that this is the last one.” 

Provost Leslie Cornick reflecting on the week of graduation ceremonies (Brynna Garcia )

President Steve Perez then took the podium to congratulate the graduates and to pay special thanks to everyone that made these graduations possible. He thanked the event crew, law enforcement and the faculty that worked throughout each of the ceremonies to keep it running.

“Here’s to everybody that makes this happen, this is a special place because you make it special,” Perez said. 

Interacting with the students, Perez asked a few to read some of his favorite quotes including ones from the Dalai Lama, Jane Goodall and the Lorax. 

Student commencement speaker Miles Trejo received his bachelors in music, He reflected on his time at Chico State, he pinpointed specific staff and instructors that helped him in his college journey, quoted Aristotle while focusing on the importance of the friends that support students throughout their entire time in college.   

“And while we came here to get an education, the friendships we made were just as transformative,” Trejo said. 

Perez spoke again, sharing the same sentiments of Cornick and wanting to drag the last ceremony on. But the graduates buzzed with excitement and made their way to the stage to receive their diplomas. 

“I wanna graduate,” shouted students as their names began to be announced.

students lining up to walk the stage at graduation (Brynna Garcia )

When the time came, graduates were asked to stand, move their tassels and transform from students walking the campus or attending classes online to Chico State alumni.

“Once a wildcat, always a wildcat,” Perez said as the confetti cannons went off. Caps soared into the air as students rejoiced in their achievement. 

 

Brynna Garcia can be reached at [email protected]

View Story Comments
Print this Story
About the Contributor
Brynna Garcia
Brynna Garcia, Reporter
Brynna Garcia is a third year student at Chico State studying communications with a minor in journalism and public relations. This is her first semester with The Orion and she is very excited to push herself out of her comfort zone as a writer. In her free time she is probably hanging out with friends and family or baking and you will almost never see her not listening to music.