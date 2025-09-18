Chico State’s Chicanx club bands together at start of semester

Chico State’s Chicanx advocacy club met for the first time this semester with hopes of strengthening its relationship with other chapters as the Trump administration continues to focus on deporting more immigrants.

“Because of the ongoing political and social issues around the US, we would like to get more involved statewide,” said Miriam Jimenez, MEChA President. “I know a couple of the different, bigger chapters are hosting peaceful protests, or they’re having documentary showings.”

At Chico State, Jimenez wants to support organizing on-campus trainings that provide information on immigrant rights. Last semester, the university canceled one of those trainings over safety concerns, regarding how the event was “framed,” then rescheduled it a month later.

Jimenez also expressed interest in fundraising so MEChA can donate to local families that have been impacted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“Families are getting kidnapped,” she said. “And oftentimes the only providers that support those families are the person who was kidnapped.”

Several of President Trump’s executive orders and a recent Supreme Court decision have centered on increasing border security and immigration enforcement.

Esmeralda Galindo is a first-time MEChA attendee, finally making it to this meeting after several semesters.

Galindo said a recent Supreme Court decision – which was made the day before MEChA met – is frightening. The ruling allows police to detain someone based on their race, job, language or accent.

“It’s so scary that I can just be out walking and … You know, it’s scary,” Galindo said.

There’s usually about 8 to 10 members who show up to MEChA meetings, Jimenez said. During this semester’s initial meeting, 14 students attended.

MEChA has been on Chico State’s campus since the late 1960s, and was responsible for establishing the first Latinx Graduation Celebration in 1978.

The organization now meets twice per month, although that ramps up to weekly meetings in the time leading up to Día de los Muertos.

Despite the national tension, MEChA’s members plan to continue supporting the education of Chicanx students and sharing cultural events with the rest of the university.

MEChA is in charge of the Día de los Muertos celebration at Chico State. Last year, Jimenez said it included performances from a mariachi band and a form of traditional dance called ballet folklorico, as well as food.

Around Christmas, MEChA organizes a toy drive for families in Hamilton City, which is a small town about 20 minutes from Chico.

Overall, the purpose of MEChA is “To promote higher education, cultural awareness and social activism. We like to promote inclusivity and support our community and our students, especially those who moved away from home,” Jimenez said.

Chico State has been a Hispanic-serving institution since 2014, with nearly 40% of the student body identifying as either Hispanic or Latinx.

The next meeting will be held on Sept. 23 at 5 p.m. in ARTS 228. Further information can be found on MEChA’s Instagram.

Anthony Vasek can be reached at [email protected] or [email protected].