Wildcats’ offense struggles against Dominican

The Chico State men’s soccer team was challenged by Dominican’s strong offense on Thursday and struggled to deal with the relentless pressure, resulting in a 4-1 defeat.

Just before the Wildcat’s home game at the University Soccer Stadium, the referee brought out two little kids to help with the coin-flip to start off the game. Dominican took the opening kickoff.

Although the Wildcats fought for the ball, Dominican midfielder Anthony Stainer scored the first goal of the game in the 12th minute with a lucky shot, bouncing off the post at a difficult angle on the right side of the goal.

The Wildcats were able to respond seven minutes later when senior midfielder Michael Gray scored for Chico State to tie the game at one apiece before the half.

Dominican eagerly opened the second half as defender Brandon Selway struck one past the Wildcat keeper in the 47th minute for the 2-1 lead. In the 56th minute, Alejandro Suarez-Amaya rushed up to the goal with the ball, assisted by Stainer and Sergio Laguna, the ball rolled in slow-motion to score Dominican’s third goal.

In the second half, freshman midfielder Dane Peterson and Selway both attempted a header and ended up hitting each other’s head. After a quick breather, Peterson jogged off the field and was subbed by Carter Haynes, while Selway walked off with an ice bag on his head with a trainer, subbed by Andrew Cudden.

At minute 65, Suarez-Amaya scored his second goal for Dominican, sealing the victory at 4-1.

Dominican leaders, Selway, Suarez-Amaya and Stainer, celebrated as they ran off the field at the end of a somewhat dominant effort.

The Wildcats walked off in frustration, aiming to regroup and bounce back in their next contest.

The Wildcats return home on Oct. 3 for their conference opener against Cal State Dominguez Hills.

Free entry is granted to students who present their Wildcat ID card or Canvas home page.

