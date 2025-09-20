Wildcats women’s soccer silence Jessup in dominant win

The Chico State women’s soccer team delivered a commanding performance with an explosive three goals in the second half, securing a 4-0 win against Jessep on Saturday afternoon.

Beneath the warm, glistening sun, the Wildcats maintained possession for most of the first half. Freshman midfielder Makayla Quesada opened the scoring by launching a ball from the right side of the penalty box into the back of the net.

In the 60th minute, senior midfielder Taylor McMahon netted the Wildcats’ second goal, assisted by senior defender Klayre Barres.

Shortly after in the 62nd minute, freshman midfielder Yulissa Reyes collided with Jessup’s goalkeeper and seized the opportunity with the loose ball at her feet to score her first career goal.

“It was definitely a little shocking,” said Reyes. “But when that happened I was like ‘just keep going.’”

Senior forward Jiana Martin extended the Wildcats’ lead and scored with a clean strike to the left side of the goal.

The Wildcats kept the pressure on the Warriors, preventing them from scoring with junior goalkeeper Claire Schnabel making three saves to preserve the shutout.

“We came out of the gates really well,” Head Coach Kim Sutton said. “We made an emphasis to come out strong and try to get a goal early if we could, and keep the gas pedal down.”

Following a scoreless start to the season, Chico State has turned things around, scoring nine goals in its last three matches while only conceding one.

“It’s great that we can score, because it is hard to score, so a little bit of rhythm and kids being hungrier around the goal are good things that are going on,” Sutton said.

The Wildcats’ next match is at Cal State Monterey Bay on Sept. 28 at 11:30 a.m.

Rebecca Gonzalez can be reached at [email protected] or [email protected].