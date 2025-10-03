Everything you need to know about ARTober Fest

Just steps away from Chico State’s campus in downtown Chico, the month-long event, ARTober Fest, invites attendees to sip on wine or cocktails and listen to live music, all while celebrating the cultural diversity of Chico’s art

The festival brings together educational institutions, art galleries and local businesses according to a press release from Downtown Chico.

For those eager to get a jump start on the Halloween spirit, Chico Haunted Tours will guide attendees through a 90-minute walking tour of the paranormal, every Friday and Saturday of the month. The $20 per-person ticket supports the El Rey Theater.

To settle the nerves before learning all about the city’s ghostly stories, attendees can explore Chico’s offering of wine, beer and cider through a series of tastings next Friday from 5-8 p.m. for $20.

After recovering from the hangover from the night before, Oct. 11 will have the Harvest Sidewalk Sale from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. to “… pick up some incredible deals and get a jump-start on holiday shopping.”

But ARTober fest isn’t all about alcohol and the paranormal. The main driver of this community event is the local art that is showcased to the community. Chico State’s very own Janet Turner Print Museum will host Nexo Entre Races, a “portfolio bringing together 33 contemporary artists living and working on either side of the US-Mexico border,” according to the Janet Turner Print Museum website.

From 2-5 p.m. on Halloween, attendees can deviate from the neighborhoods and head downtown for trick-or-treating while listening to live music.

Other events during ARTober Fest:

Cocktails & Conversations at the Museum of Northern California Art

Where: MONCA

When: Oct. 2 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Open Studios Art Tour and Preview & Opening Reception

When: Oct. 3 from 5-7 p.m.

Where: Chico Art Center

Tickets: Free

The reception will be accompanied with a self guided tour at the Chico Art Center previewing artwork from each artist from Sept. 27 to Oct. 24.

Bonfire’s Big Night Out: The Sequel!

When: Oct. 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Laxson Auditorium

Tickets: $23

Attendees can gather at Laxson Auditorium for a “multi-generational open mic story slam.” With doors opening at 6:30 p.m. attendees can arrive early to sign up to partake in the open mic story slam.

Downtown Art Walk

When: Oct. 4 at 10 a.m.

Where: “Our Hands” sculpture

Tickets: Free

Chico Art & Culture Foundation invites participants to gather at “Our Hands,” a sculpture next to city hall.

Release Party, New Medium Magazine

When: Oct. 4 from 6-8 p.m.

Where: MONCA

Tickets: $10

MONCA launches a new magazine to the community focusing on art and literature. At the release party, attendees can contribute to a collage that will be the cover for the next magazine issue.

Chikoko Fashion Show, Beast

When: Oct, 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Silver Dollar Fairgrounds

Tickets: In person at the Bookstore

Open Dance with Mary Sweeney

When: Oct. 5 from 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Where: MONCA

Tickets: $10

Kishi Bashi

When: Oct. 5 at 7 p.m.

Where: Laxson Auditorium

Tickets: Prices vary

Singer-songwriter Kishi Bashi is coming to Laxson Auditorium. Primarily playing violin, the 49-year-old Kaoru Dill-Ishibashi performances encapsulate a vast amount of styles.

Clue, Theatre Production

When: Oct. 9-12

Where: Harlen Adams Theatre

Tickets: Prices vary

Reggie Watts

When: Oct. 10 at 7 p.m.

Where: Laxson Auditorium

Tickets: Prices vary

Comedian, musician and actor Reggie Watts is best known for being the bandleader of CBS’s The Late show with James Corden

Opening Reception, Art Against Erasure

When: Oct. 11 from 4-8 p.m.

Where: MONCA

Tickets: Free

The exhibit will be available from Oct. 9-19 and is organized by the Stonewall Alliance Center of Chico. The event focuses on “… the recent political moves against the LGBTQ+ community.”

Live Jazz with Jimmy Grant

When: Oct. 12 from 6-8 p.m.

Where: MONCA

Tickets: $30

From Ashland Oregon’s Camp Django, the guitarist, Jimmy Grant, brings his Jazz Manouche ensemble back to MONCA.

Fall for the Arts Gala

When: Oct. 17 at 6 p.m.

Where: Chico Women’s Club

Tickets: $40

The gala will include art, a raffle and a Variety Show, with a presentation of the Mayor’s Award for Arts & Culture

Rocky Horror Picture Show

When: Oct. 17-19

Where: Laxson Auditorium

Tickets: Prices vary

Arts as Health & Healing Street Party

When: Oct. 18 from noon-4 p.m.

Where: Washington Avenue

Tickets: Free

Hosted by KZFR and MONCA, the Art Block Party will offer community booths and live music.

Paint & Sip with MONCA

When: Oct. 18 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: MONCA

Soul-Cyology, Jazz Express Concert

When: Oct. 18 at 7:30

Where: Harlen Adams Theatre

Tickets: Prices vary

Artist Cafe at the Empire Builder Rail Car

When: Oct. 21 from 5-8 p.m.

Where: Chico Art Center

Opening Reception, Veteran Voices Now & Book of Giants

When: Oct. 24 from 6-8 p.m.

Where: MONCA

Tickets: Free

A bi-yearly event that displays art created by veterans. The exhibit will be on display from Oct. 16 to Nov. 30.

Samhain Festival

When: Oct. 25 from 7-9 p.m.

Where: MONCA

Tickets: $30

The traditional Gaelic festival celebrates the end of harvest and the welcoming of winter. The festival will feature Celtic music and storytelling.

Sing and World Awake, Choral Concert

When: Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Harlen Adams Theatre

Tickets: Prices vary

ARTober Fest Closing Reception

When: Oct. 30 from 6-8 p.m.

Where: MONCA

For more information on ARTober Fest contact Downtown Chico Business Association at [email protected]

Chris Hutton can be reached at [email protected] or [email protected].