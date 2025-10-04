McMahon leads Wildcats to a shut out win in first conference matchup of the season

In an epic defensive battle, the Chico State women’s soccer team sank one goal to edge out a 1-0 win over the Cal State Dominguez Toros Friday night.

While one score isn’t always enough for a victory, the Wildcats fought for an energetic 90 minutes to ensure they started conference play with a win.

As biting wind swirled in the air, the Wildcats sprinted all over the field collecting nine fouls and one yellow card. Their aggressive approach proved successful against the Toros as they were unable to break through the ‘Cats rock solid defense, recording only three shots on goal.

Freshman goalkeeper Kennedy Briseño had all three saves, playing a stellar 90 minutes in her first start of the season.

“It was a fun game,” Briseño said, speaking on the Wildcats defense. “We were physically demanding, we had the confidence, strength and grittiness to keep going, and we didn’t stop.”

The scoreless battle raged on until the 30th minute when the Wildcats made a break down the field, passing the ball amongst each other in a blur as they neared the goal.

Sophomore defender Madison Schuler had an eagle eye, picking up an assist as she spotted senior midfielder Taylor McMahon cutting through the Toros defense, sending her a beautiful pass.

McMahon quickly acted off of the pass, sending a rocket shot into the lower left of the goal, scoring the goal for the one and only Wildcat score of the night.

“Honestly I kind of blacked out in the moment,” McMahon said. “I saw the ball making its way through the players and then it was at me, right place, right time. Luckily, I was able to put it away for the team.”

After the brief goal celebration, the Wildcats locked back in and finished the game holding all the momentum. They tallied 10 shots with four shots on goal, refusing to let their opponents gain any ground.

Eventually, the final buzzer sounded as time expired, solidifying the ‘Cats 1-0 win, claiming their first conference win and raising their overall record to 3-3-2.

The Wildcats will have to stay hot as their next match is another home game at 2 p.m on Sunday against Cal State San Marcos, ranked #5 on the CCAA preseason poll.

“I think we will maintain the same kind of defensive strategy on Sunday,” Briseño said. “We did really well reading their passing and were able to step in at the right times.”

The Wildcats next match also marks their Senior Night, honoring the team’s seven seniors in a pregame ceremony.

The University Soccer Stadium grants free entry with Chico State student ID card, or presents their Canvas home page.

For information about all Chico State athletics or to keep up with the game live, visit the Wildcat home page, or watch through FloSports.

Aiyana Curry can be reached at [email protected] or [email protected].