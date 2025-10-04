Wildcats men’s soccer draws in first conference matchup against Dominguez Hills

The Chico State’s men’s soccer team competed against Dominguez Hills on Friday evening which included a “Wildcat Fanatics” promotion, accompanied with music from Chico State’s band, food and beverages that friends and family enjoyed as they cheered the Wildcats from the bleachers.

Defender Matthew Rajecki had a good interception during the first five minutes of the play. When the Toros finally got to Wildcat’s side of the field, the goal was left wide open, and the Toros came close to scoring, but failed on the attempt.

Despite the early miss, it didn’t take them long to get on the board. The Wildcats scored when Rajecki knocked in a goal in the 8th minute. He had two Toro defenders, Ndifor Ginyui and George Charles Jr, on him as he ran with the ball and was still able to kick the ball into the goal from the right side.

Seven minutes after the play, the Toros ran toward the Wildcats goalkeeper, Weston Joyner, with the ball, but Joyner had a great catch from a shot attempt to keep the Toros scoreless.

In the 19th minute, Joyner headed the ball out of the goal and then caught the ball again in midair, relieving the Chico State bleachers full of parents, friends, family, and supporters after a tense two minutes.

The Wildcats came close to scoring a second goal on an attempt by defender Darius Dukes, with a clean straight shot for the goal on the right side, but was saved by Toros goalkeeper Keegan O’Brien.

At the 30 minute mark, Dillon Hunter for Wildcats blocked Justin Faison’s kick for the Toros as Faison attempted a clean shot for the goal.

At 36 minutes, Hunter was just able to keep the ball from crossing the goal line as he performed a last second clearance with his head, but it was called offside against Dominguez Hills. Once again, there was a sigh of relief from the Chico State bleachers.

Dominguez Hills’ players, defender Alpha Sowe and midfielder Jordan Rojas, both attempted headers at the ball and both fell oddly flat onto the ground, seemingly injuring their legs. The referee decided to let the game play on and both Sowe and Rojas eventually got back to their feet and carried on in the game. They continued with an attempt that ended in yet another failed goal kick for the Toros by defender David Politron.

During the second half of the game, Joyner caught a ball that was straight for the goal, struck by forward Jose Peredia.

Dominguez Hills finally scored in the 53rd minute with a curve ball by Politron, tying the game 1-1, but not without hurting his leg in the process, but after a minute the Toro was back on his feet once again and played on.

Chico’s crowd got tense when Sergio Valenzuela was running alone towards Chico’s goalie and struck the ball on frame, but Joyner saved Chico State once again.

Within the last 15 minutes, Wildcat forward Elijah Beverley and O’Brien tumbled into each other. Both needed to take a breather, but the players got back on their feet and played on, resulting in a foul on Beverley, with another foul occurring one minute after by Politron.

Joyner protected the goal well with seven saves throughout the 90 minutes. Defenders Rajecki, Hunter and Dukes put up a proficient defense to preserve the draw.

Within the last eight minutes, with the intensity of the game peaking, Wildcat defender Caleb Gordon attempted a bicycle kick aimed straight into the goal, but O’Brien caught the ball to stifle the ambitious attempt.

From the last six minutes of the game, the bleachers were getting excited and loud, clapping and cheering and stomping their feet as the game came closer to an end, cheering for the Wildcats to score one last time.

But despite their efforts, the Wildcats were not able to cash in on any of their scoring opportunities, and the game ended in a draw as all the kids in the bleachers counted down the last ten seconds as loudly as they could all shout.

The Wildcats will be back at home to face Cal State San Marcos on Sunday at 11:30 a.m.

The University Soccer Stadium grants free entry for students who present their student ID card or Canvas home page.

For information about all Chico State athletics or to keep up with the game live, visit the Wildcat home page, or watch through FloSports.

