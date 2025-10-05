Echoes of spirits: Chico Haunted Tours

I arrived outside of Naked Lounge Saturday Night with a camera that would prove to be unusable, slung around my shoulder. Light from passing cars and street lamps cut through the darkness to illuminate the group of 14 people I would be with for the next 90 minutes. The only other light, aside from the occasional phone screen, was an old-timey lamp that cast a warm glow around a man with a leather satchel and a tan, Mountie-style cowboy hat. That man was Dustin Vaught, the person who would be guiding our tour through downtown Chico’s haunting stories.

Vaught made small talk with each attendee until the tour commenced at 8 p.m. There was a family of four, with two kids who took an interest in the history of Chico, often sharing their insight on the various historical buildings. One of the couples fit right in with Vaught’s seamless blend of humor and history. Two friends who immediately began a bantering with Vaught that continued through the night.

I don’t believe in ghosts, nor am I spiritual, much to the displeasure of some of my friends. But even I raised my hand that night when Vaught asked the group if we wanted to see a ghost. The possibilities were far more plentiful than I had imagined, with about a dozen stops, each having its own stories.

A ghost that continuously reappeared throughout the footsteps of downtown was not one that manifested itself, but rather an echo that gave a clue to Chico’s past. That echo was Annie Bidwell, wife of John Bidwell.

Annie despised alcohol. Before Madison Bear Garden was the bar it is today, it was the home of John Bidwell’s lawyer, Franklin Lusk. Much to Annie’s displeasure, John would spend late nights drinking at the Lusk House. After he died, Annie converted the old getaway for John into the headquarters for the prohibition party.

​With Annie’s passing growing more and more distant, a subtle hand on the town may yet remain, as bartenders have reported feeling a ghostly hand on their shoulder.

The Bear also contained a piece of another common theme of the night: Masonic symbols. The symbol shown at the Bear was a pentagram on the lower part of the Bear. John, a freemason, designed the downtown with geometric shapes, which are sacred to freemasonry. This is also reflected in the city plaza’s diamond shapes.

Just across the street from City Plaza stands the Silberstein Building, a place where seances were once regularly practiced. Following the Civil War, spirituality rose to prominence in wide swaths of the U.S. It became so popular that in 1912, Chico’s ordinance required people to obtain a permit to perform a seance.

Now, not requiring a permit, Vaught reached into his satchel and asked the captivated group if anyone had a question to ask the spirits. “Will I get a good tax return?” piped Zach Louden, a man somewhat new to Chico. Everyone inched closer as Vaught pulled out a purple cloth wrapped around a mystical orb. The orb, which Vaught insisted was a powerful instrument, was a Magic 8-Ball. Upon shaking it, the spirit’s answer to Louden’s question was “outlook good.”

As the group walked up to Hotel Diamond, even I felt a chill slither down my spine. Hotel Diamond was infamous for its hauntings, and on more than one occasion, I heard someone’s firsthand retelling of an encounter. It was here that Vaught told us about a traveling salesman who committed suicide on the third floor. While staying on that floor, people have frequently reported hearing a knock and a man in a suit attempting to sell them items.

When some ghost hunters arrived in Chico to investigate the haunted hotel, they caught a series of phrases using radio waves: “evil spirit, stay away, tree.” This warning — about a tree? — may have been about the woman in white, reportedly seen through Hotel Diamond and in the parking garage adjacent to the hotel.

But not all the spirits of the night had malicious intent. People have reported seeing a little girl, allegedly one who was killed by a carriage on Salem Street. One night at the Bear, a chef heard what sounded like a little girl laughing. Confused as to why a child would be in a bar, he looked around but saw nothing. Once he left to go on his break, he bumped into a shaken coworker who told him about following a little girl into the bathroom. However, upon entering, the bathroom was empty.

Sometimes I find that despite my insatiable curiosity, I have grown nearly devoid of the wonder I once felt in Chico. My drive to learn everything is fading, just as more and more stories left untold are being lost to time. Tonight I didn’t see a ghost, but my curious spirit flickered back to life as I was reminded that each place in our beautifully small town has a story to be told, and sometimes, that story is riddled with mystery and hauntings.

​Chico Haunted Tours is part of Artober Fest, each tour being led by Dustin Vaught. The $20 ticket goes to support the El Rey Theatre, which has a frightful story of its own — if you want to know its story, and the countless others I didn’t mention, follow the man in the lamp on Friday or Saturday night.

Chris Hutton can be reached at [email protected] or [email protected]