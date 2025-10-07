Alcoholic Lounge: The vision behind a new student hangout space

Chico State students gather together in a vibrant atmosphere where the melody of student bands are heard as people sip on alcoholic drinks and enjoy slices of pizza. This is someone’s dream.

The one trying to make that dream become a reality on campus is Thomas Rider, the Auxiliary Business Director of Associated Students. The lounge will provide a “sticky space,” for students to gather and hangout.

The lounge will be in the Bell Memorial Union. The specific features of the lounge aren’t confirmed, but Associated Students will vote on what the lounge contains. They plan to gather input from the students at Chico State, including surveys and focus groups, Rider said.

“It’s important that you guys have your voice in this space.” Rider said, “So that’s what I want to do, and turn this into something that we’ve never had on campus.”



This is something that junior Mikaela Zendejas said the campus was lacking. “I find myself pretty bored, so that would be awesome, especially for upperclassmen, (could) hang out and have a space to themselves.”

Steele Witchek, junior, also shared the same sentiment as Zendejas, saying “I’m trying to find more … common areas where we can congregate.”

Freshman Landon Flores noted the importance of having a place for students to gather and drink that isn’t going to bars or downtown.

The lounge may include a stage for student bands to practice and play for their fellow students. It will also have comfortable seating, pool tables, televisions for sports games, and food and beverages — including alcohol.

Since the board of directors for Associated Students is composed of students, and not all of its members are over the age of 21, Associated Students cannot obtain an Alcohol and Beverage Control License. To remedy this issue, Rider is looking to the community to help maintain the space, a potential partnership that Rider noted was with Steve’s Pizza.

For alcoholic beverages to be sold at this lounge, it would have to be through a partnership with companies that have an ABC license already, like Steve’s Pizza, or breweries such as Sierra Nevada and Farmer’s Brewery.

“I like the idea of Steve’s Pizza because I already have the relationship. I know that the product is super excellent,” Rider said. “I know it would compete with other places in town here and isn’t a giant corporation that’s owned by one guy.”

Associated Students, which contracts several buildings under Chico State’s ownership, applied for an ABC license last year in an attempt to bring alcohol to The Marketplace and Nettleton Stadium. The license was rejected due to the age requirement.

Rider said he would’ve liked it if the project had already started being built, but the lounge should be complete within two years at the latest. He intends to get in contact with architects this year. The project is projected to be completed in a couple of years.

