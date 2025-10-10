Flowers on the Creek: Honoring those who died from domestic violence

The sound of rushing wind was all that could be heard; attendees were inaudible as the names of the victims were read. The amphitheater felt still — as volunteers, community members and students gathered to remember those who have lost their lives to domestic abuse.

Athena Mari Passidakis, a Chico State student who was set to graduate last spring, was kidnapped and shot by her ex-boyfriend. Passidakis was one of the 20 victims in Northern California who lost their lives to domestic homicide in the last year.​

Her life, along with many other lives, was honored Wednesday Night at the Bidwell Bowl Amphitheater at the Flowers on the Creek event hosted by Catalyst and WellCat Safe Place.

Flowers on the Creek has been hosted annually since 2018. The event evolved from the Silent Witness campaign that started in 2012, which recognized the stories of victims of domestic violence in Butte County.

Before attendees were asked to find their seats, they could explore an altar showing the lives and tragic end of those 20 victims who were lost to domestic violence. Photos and pieces of paper accompanied the stories of each victim and some attendees crowded around the altar and took the time to reflect.

Catalyst and WellCat Safe Place began the event, sharing the names of the homicide victims who lost their lives between September 2024 and September 2025. There was a moment of silence to respect the victims as the names were read.

“ “By being here today, you are actively standing against apathy.” — Sarah Sullivan-Aery, prevention and outreach program manager for Catalyst.

A guided meditation was read by Director of Wildcat Counseling Francisca “Ines” Dueñas. Some people closed their eyes as she guided the meditation, and others remained silent and sat still in the moment. During the meditation, Dueñas encouraged participants to feel and recognize their emotions.

Volunteers of the event walked down the amphitheater steps, handing out flowers to attendees. Then, the attendees silently walked down the same steps to find a place along Big Chico Creek. All at once, the flower petals were dropped in the Big Chico Creek, to honor the memories of those who were killed.

“When we release the flowers into the creek, we are releasing the positive memories that we have created of these people,” Sullivan-Aery said.

JD Schmidt, a drop-in advocate at Catalyst and a survivor of domestic violence, offered advice to those currently facing abuse — emphasizing that victims are never to blame.

“It’s the abuser’s fault for being abusive. It’s nothing to do with you,” Schmidt said. “You just have a loving heart, you know, you want to see the people you love change.”

Schmidt suggested that contacting people, telling someone you trust what’s going on and letting your voice be heard are all important.

Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey has been going to Flowers on the Creek for three years. Throughout his long career he has prosecuted several cases of domestic violence, saying that it is “something that always needs to be brought to the light.”

Gallery // 5 Photos Across the creek, speakers read the names of the victims. Photo taken by Chris Hutton on Oct. 8, 2025.

Sullivan-Aery wrapped up the event by listing five essential action steps attendees can take to support survivors:

Learn the signs: Familiarize yourself with the red flags of abuse, such as extreme jealousy, quick commitment, false accusations and explosive tempers. Equally important is recognizing the green flags of healthy relationships – healthy communication, mutual respect, trust and equality. Ask and listen: If you suspect someone is experiencing intimate partner violence, don’t assume they’ll bring it up. Ask them if they feel safe in their relationship and how they feel about it. Engage in open, non-judgmental conversations about their experience. Believe survivors: If someone discloses abuse, always believe them. Support them in connecting with resources like Catalyst or Safe Place, providing access to the help they may need. Be Patient and trust their process: Survivors know their situation better than anyone. Let them guide the process. Understand that leaving an abusive partner is not as simple as walking away and often requires careful safety planning. Offer supportive messages: Offer words of encouragement and support – reassure survivors that it’s not their fault, that they’re not alone and they are strong, brave and loved. Isolation is a key characteristic of abusive relationships, so staying present in their lives can be a huge help.

“When we stop caring, stop paying attention, or assume ‘someone else will handle it,’ harm continues unchecked,” Sullivan-Aery said.

Aiden Masson can be reached at [email protected] or [email protected].