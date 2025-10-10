Wildcats volleyball struggles continue with loss against Cal State San Bernardino

Despite playing a tight and energetic third set, the Chico State women’s volleyball team could not find the push it needed to defeat the Cal State San Bernardino Coyotes, losing in straight sets 25-16, 25-15 and 25-21.

Still searching for their first conference win, the Wildcats conference record drops to 0-7, while their overall record drops to 4-10.

Getting off to a slow start, the Wildcats had seven errors and a hitting percentage of .024 in the first set. In comparison, the Coyotes hit an effective .267 and completely controlled the tempo, forcing the Wildcat errors.

The second set didn’t go the Wildcats way either as they struggled to find their offensive rhythm. Recording only eight kills and hitting .143, they were starting to lose their energy as they failed to overpower the Coyotes.

After the break between the second and third sets, Interim Head Coach Ricci Luyties helped his team collect themselves, sending them back onto the court with fire back in their eyes.

The ‘Cats best stretch came in the closely played third set, coming together for two 4-0 runs and one 3-0 run. Sophomore setter Claire Nordeen recorded 18 assists throughout the match, eight coming in the third set after making an adjustment to her approach.

Nordeen explained that when the Wildcats incorporated their middle blockers into their attack, it proved more effective. By using their middle blockers, it opened up weaknesses in their opponents defense while giving the ‘Cats more chances to attack later in the match.

“Adapting is always good, especially when some things aren’t working,” Nordeen said. “We just try our best to execute our game plan, but every game is different so we have to adapt to the changes to be successful.”

Unfortunately, the ‘Cats ending effort wasn’t enough to take the third set as their opponent went on a 12-3 run to end the match. The Wildcats finished with an overall hitting percentage of .096 and had 17 errors.

Senior defensive specialist Jesse Camarillo, who collected 19 digs, explained how the Wildcats were able to play a better third set.

“We definitely had to shake off the last two sets and fight to stay in a positive mindset,” Camarillo said. “We decided to wash it off, make the adjustments and start fresh knowing it was going to be 0-0 going into the next set.”

The team will only have one practice to work on turning things around before its next match.

“We could really improve our tenacity,” Nordeen said. “We’re going to come out hungry for our first conference win, I think we’ll be ready.”

The Wildcats will look for that win on Saturday when they face Cal State San Marcos at 1 p.m. in Acker Gym. San Marcos currently sits in last place on the CCAA standings, one slot below the Wildcats.

For information about all Chico State athletics or to keep up with the game live, visit the Wildcat home page, or watch through FloSports.

Aiyana Curry can be reached at [email protected] or [email protected].