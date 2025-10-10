‘The spirit of punk rock is not dead, it’s for the people’: KCSC’s Battle of the Bands rocks campus

Through mist and strobe lights, Redding-based band Youthquake stepped onto a platformed stage Thursday night to play a series of original songs — most prepared just the week before — for a transfixed crowd, competing against three other bands in KCSC’s annual Battle of the Bands.

The free event kicked off at 7 p.m., with the four bands — Amazon Crimes, Ashley Jaguar, Youthquake and Premonition — taking the stage in turn to compete for a free KCSC jam session. Swarms of people covered Trinity Lawn, dancing and moshing to the various genres of rock radiating from the speakers.

Gallery // 5 Photos The band members of Youthquake said that they were excited to hear Premonition play. Photo taken by Chris Hutton on Oct. 9, 2025.

​Youthquake found its roots when singer and guitarist Ethan Behringer and bassist Warren Strieff became best friends at the age of 13. Soon after, they formed a band, which later evolved into Youthquake. Along the way, they met their third bandmate, drummer Christian Allen.

“We wanted to be a part of the scene and express ourselves through music; we felt like we were called to do that,” Strieff said.

When KCSC opened its applications for the event, Youthquake signed up. According to Behringer, he and Strieff performed at Chicochella the year before and made enough of a stir for KCSC to invite them to compete in Battle of the Bands.

KCSC’s music department combs through the applications and selects the bands that would perform, after which the production department kicks into gear to prepare the stage and promotional material, according to Marley James, KCSC’s promotions director.

​“We try to gear it toward an audience that likes live music,” James said.

That is what drew Chico State student Sam Jacobs to take a break from late-night studying and stop by the event.

“I just come down here, whip out my laptop and listen to some chill music,” Jacobs said.

But not everyone who attended was taking a break from late-night studying. Chico State alum Kim Quicksall had come from Madison Bear Garden. After hearing the bands set up, she went out for a few drinks, then came back to listen to live music with friends.

Quicksall had attended Battle of the Bands as a student in the past. “It’s perfect for college students,” she said.

For those who needed a break from the dancing — or studying — attendees could grab food from Mi Taquito to refuel before rejoining the crowd. For some, that meant swaying to the music; for others, it was jumping into a mosh pit.

“People were moshing, and that’s exactly what we like to see,” Strieff said.

When stepping off the stage, the members of Youthquake were unsure about their standing in the competition, admitting they’d made a few mistakes. But for them, those mistakes were a reflection of their drive to bring something new to the table. After two rehearsals, they put together a set of brand-new, original songs for the crowd.

As they sat down, scarfing on burritos and tacos from Mi Taquito, the verdict was announced to the avid crowd. When “Youthquake” was called over the mic, the crowd erupted into cheers. The three band members made their way to the stage, bearing smiles and surprise, to address the crowd before them.

“You hope people will be able to resonate with something you put so much work into and that you love so much,” Behringer said. “It’s just cool to see that come to life in something like this.”

​For Youthquake, it wasn’t about a perfect set — it was about playing with heart and soul.

“It isn’t about how good you are. It’s about how you make people feel,” Behringer said. “We messed up a bunch, but people still felt what we were feeling — and that’s the message.”

Youthquake is based in Redding but has two upcoming shows in Chico: one on Oct. 25 at Fab Labs and the other on Nov. 2 at the Day Room.

