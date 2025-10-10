Chico State's independent student newspaper

Prescribed burn leads to air quality issues in Chico

CAL FIRE verifies that the smoke is caused from a agricultural burn, most likely in the rice fields outside of town
Byline photo of Chris Hutton
Byline photo of Sean Shanks
Chris Hutton and Sean Shanks // October 10, 2025
CAL FIRE’s message is always be aware of the risk of fires, always be educated on being fire safe, no matter what time of year it is. Taken by Aiden Masson on Sept. 6, 2025.

Smoke settled into Chico from what CAL FIRE is attributing to an agriculture burn outside of Chico, most likely in the rice fields, according to Dan Collins, public information officer for CAL FIRE Butte County.

While the smoke has already begun to dissipate, “Individuals should use caution outdoors, especially if they belong to a sensitive group,” said Ashley Gebb, interim chief of staff to the president.

The Wildcat Softball team was called inside from an outside practice due to the poor air quality.

“While I can’t confirm if any units on campus have taken action as a precaution, some areas may have made their own decisions out of abundance of caution.” Gebb said.

 

The Orion will update this story with any more information. 

 

Chris Hutton
Chris Hutton, Managing Editor
At the end of the day, Chris Hutton just wants to report. This is his third semester on The Orion, and he is eager to get out into the community and share people’s stories. In his free time he is still reporting and occasionally rock climbing. He’s just hoping for a way to combine the two to maintain his sanity for however long it lasts. 
Sean Shanks
Sean Shanks, Editor-in-Chief
Sean Shanks is in his third semester on The Orion. He is studying journalism because people’s stories are beautiful and accountability is awesome.