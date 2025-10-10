Prescribed burn leads to air quality issues in Chico

Smoke settled into Chico from what CAL FIRE is attributing to an agriculture burn outside of Chico, most likely in the rice fields, according to Dan Collins, public information officer for CAL FIRE Butte County.

While the smoke has already begun to dissipate, “Individuals should use caution outdoors, especially if they belong to a sensitive group,” said Ashley Gebb, interim chief of staff to the president.

The Wildcat Softball team was called inside from an outside practice due to the poor air quality.

“While I can’t confirm if any units on campus have taken action as a precaution, some areas may have made their own decisions out of abundance of caution.” Gebb said.

The Orion will update this story with any more information.