Home turf, high stakes: Chico State cross country hosts CCAA Championships

Chico State men’s cross country athlete Mario Giannini knows every twist, turn, slope and bump on the Hooker Oak Park cross country course. Before dominating the CCAA as a Wildcat runner, he was also one of the most dominant distance runners in Northern Section history as a senior at Chico High School.

Now, in his junior year, Giannini has hopes to help lead Chico State to a 23rd consecutive championship on the course he grew up running.

The Wildcats will host this year’s CCAA Cross Country Championships on Oct. 24 at Hooker Oak Park. Marking the third time ever that the championship will be hosted locally, it will be a rare opportunity for the historically dominant program to race for the title on their home course.

The last time the event was hosted at Hooker Oak Park was back in 2013, when the Wildcats won the championship.

“I’m looking forward to it because that’s the course I raced on a bunch when I was in high school,” Giannini said. “I’m really excited to do it again and see what we can do as a team.”

Last year, Giannini was the overall first place finisher at the CCAA Championships with an outstanding time of 24:86 in the 8k. Wildcat runners Brayden McLaughlin, Matthew Gordon and Hunter Dougherty finished behind him, taking second, third and fourth place.

Since the Wildcats have won the CCAA Championships for the last 22 years straight, there is a huge target on the their backs, but they are more than prepared for that pressure.

“It’s gonna be really tough, and we’re a really tough program.” Giannini said. “I think it really suits our strengths.”

This year, the roster is filled with more fresh talent than returning runners, which may prove a challenge. The Wildcats will have less experience to fall back on than in previous years. Despite this, Giannini has confidence that the team will pull through once again if they have patience and trust in their coaches’ teachings.

Head Coach Gary Towne, leader of the Chico State cross country program since 1996, is without question one of the most successful coaches in Chico State history.

With 34 CCAA Cross Country Coach of the Year awards and 42 CCAA Championships between both women’s and men’s cross country teams, Towne has faith in this year’s younger roster as well.

“This year will be unique, new and a fun challenge,” Towne said. “Our goals are always to try our best and win conference, it challenges us to do a good job of developing from within, which is something we’ve had to do in the past to get where we’re at now.”

Entering the competition as the favorite to win, Towne believes that the Wildcats can do just that, if they have heart, hustle, the right mentality and someone to lead the way.

Although Giannini isn’t one to be super extroverted or extremely vocal in his leadership, Towne considers him to be a leader in terms of his actions.

“He works hard and he’s committed, dedicated and really tough,” Towns said. “He has an amazing gift for running and I think he has garnered respect from every single one of his peers on the team.”

Giannini, who earned the 2024 Runner of the Year award, is already highly decorated as a Wildcat athlete, with two more years left to shine even brighter.

Despite dealing with injuries, Giannini’s work ethic has earned him All-American status, 2024 West Region Athlete of the Year, 2023 Newcomer of the Year, 2023 CCAA Individual Champion and All CCAA honors for both 2023 and 2024.

“Mario has kind of been through it constantly, he gets injured easily, but is still coming back for more and the people around him respect that,” Towne said. “If you’re fortunate enough to be pretty resilient, go out and do the work every day, you feed off of that and don’t take anything for granted.”

The Wildcats have looked strong so far this season as they are near the CCAA Championships. They competed in San Francisco at the SF State Invitational, which they placed second in last year and first this year, as well as the Lewis Crossover in Romeoville, Ill where the team placed fourth.

To watch the Wildcats chase their 23rd consecutive CCAA title, fans can go to Hooker Oak Park for a 10 a.m. start time. There is no remote viewing for the race, but live stats will be available on the Chico State Wildcats Cross Country website.

For information about all Chico State athletics or to keep up with the game live, visit the Wildcat home page.

Aiyana Curry can be reached at [email protected] or [email protected].