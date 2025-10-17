KCSC album reviews: 3D Country by Geese

New York band Geese’s third album, 3D Country, is taking the world of music by storm. Geese show an incredible range of variety with their music. Through the use of elements in indie rock, alternative country, blues rock, art punk and experimental rock, each song has its own unique sound.

The group was formed in 2016 while they were in high school, and their cohesion is what makes them stand out as impressive artists. The band is composed of four members: Cameron Winter on the piano and vocals, Max Bassin on drums, Dominic DiGesu on bass, and Emily Green on guitar. They experiment with new and different melodies that few other music groups have tried, and they have seen continuous success due to this.

The success of Winter’s highly acclaimed solo album Heavy Metal, which was ranked Best New Music by Pitchfork, has pushed Geese into quick rising stardom.

3D Country has 11 tracks. The album is forty-four minutes long, with each song taking you on a journey unlike one you’ve heard before.

Geese’s streams have been skyrocketing, peaking with over 870,000 monthly listeners on Spotify alone. They are currently touring globally with stops at big music festivals like Coachella, Laneway and Primavera Sound as well as an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel.

3D Country starts off with a bang with the song 2122, a high-energy track with electrifying guitar and rhythmic drums, giving us a glimpse into the rest of the album. It really is unlike anything produced lately. Geese has their own unique sound, combining multiple elements of rock to make these experimental tracks that are kind of all over the place in the best way possible.

It’s unpredictable, and that’s what makes it perfect. Winter has an expressive, deep drawl in his voice, and the lyrics are intense yet theatrical. It is groovy, catchy and is the perfect way to start the album.

The album shares a name with the first single released. 3D Country is a vibe switch from the song before, as it starts off a lot slower but picks up speed. With a Strokes-inspired easy-going hit, it’s carried by Winter’s strong vocals. A feature of background vocals by Audrey Martells and Lajuan Carter brings a beautiful, soulful vibe to the song. It was a perfect choice to release first. The production is great, and it shows the versatile talent of the band.

In Domoto, we see the range of Winter’s vocals. He is softer with his voice, and it is truly beautiful. The song is very heartfelt, starting with quiet, repeating drums with elements of indie rock tied into it. There is a repeating progression of guitar and piano that starts in the intro and plays throughout the song, which steals the show. It is so fun and original that it’s almost addictive to listen to. About halfway through, the song transitions to a quicker pace that is oozing with passion and reaffirms its spot as one of the strongest songs on the album.

A go-to song on the album is I See Myself, Winter’s strong vocals stand out, super raw and full of emotion. It is very vulnerable, emphasized through the soul-inspired background vocals. It’s catchy and an instant classic. The song is easy to listen to and isn’t anything too crazy, but it ties in components of other genres we see throughout the album.

Geese highlights the extent of its range in Mysterious Love, which Winter described to Consequence, an online magazine, as “a dozen ‘90s rock cliches mixed into one little over-produced package.” The song stands out as one of Geese’s best through its dramatic contrast between the first and second half, creating sections with elements of louder punk rock but also Rolling Stones-esque verses. It’s a quick favorite and contains some of the most memorable moments of the album.

My favorite, and the final, song on the album is St. Elmo. It starts off with this upbeat and funky intro while simultaneously portraying deep emotions. Winter’s voice is aching, honest and solemn, but not in a saddening way.

It’s a weird song, but that’s what makes it good. A lot of the songs on the album fit the same description, seemingly why the album is so successful. Its originality is inspiring, and their success is only proof that people should keep making creative, genre-breaking music.

3D Country is an unpredictable and incredible album that’s creativity will trailblaze the next generation of music. It is not perfect, but its roughness is what gives it charm. The album is composed of aspects from all types of alternative music that feels so authentic and has so much heart. It is clear they put years of dedication into this album and their sound. Geese is still touring and dropping music. Its most recent album, Getting Killed, was released September 26, 2025.

Check out the KCSC homepage for live radio shows daily.