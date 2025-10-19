Wildcats earn third straight win against Stanislaus State Warriors

The Wildcats volleyball team overcame multiple ties as senior middle hitter Gwyneth Wentzel’s career-high 17 kills led the offense to secure the 3-1 win over Stanislaus State on Saturday night.

The first set kicked off with a kill by Wildcat opposite hitter Cashe Olswang for the first point. The Warriors responded with two points from a kill by right side Christallynn Tate.

The Wildcats got their second point by Wentzel, from setter Claire Nordeen. But the Warriors stayed ahead of the Wildcats until Wentzel made another kill, putting the game 6-3.

Warriors’ outside hitter Fallon Freeman added another point, but the Wildcats’ offense picked up the pace with four kills by Nordeen, one by outside hitter Maria Wahl and a service ace by Wentzel.

The Warriors gained a couple more points, but the Wildcats continued their pace with kills by Wahl, middle hitter Kailie Flores, and Heller.

Wentzel made one kill and Wahl made two kills, carrying the team during the last few minutes of the first set. The Warriors only gained two points by Freeman.

The Wildcats won the last point of the first set due to an attack error by outside hitter Emily Meyer, ending at 25-15.

In the second set, the Warriors had an early four-point lead after an attack error from Olswang, two service aces by libero Victoria Plumb and a kill by Saucedo. The Warriors continued with a kill by Tanksley and three by Tate.

Wahl only managed one kill as the Warriors continued with another kill by Tate, two service aces by Gonzales, and an attack error by Olswang.

The Warriors continued to carry the set with kills by Tanksley, middle blocker Sydney Hoffman and by Freeman, and attack errors from the Wildcats.

Wildcat Middle hitter Wyievee Binda managed a kill and Wahl made a service ace, but lost the ball again to the Warriors after another kill by Freeman. The Warriors won the second set at 25-14.

The Warriors took the lead in the third set with a kill by outside hitter Isabella Saucedo, a service ace by Gonzales, and two kills by Hoffman.

The Wildcats then scored on a service ace by defensive specialist Jessie Camarillo. Freeman then got two more kills for the Warriors.

The Wildcats finally stepped up as opposite hitter Kylie Matthews got a kill, followed by three more from Nordeen, Wahl and Wentzel.

The Warriors’ lead was short-lived when two attack errors by Heller turned the score to 16-15. Wentzel soon made another kill for the Wildcats, causing another draw at 19-19.

The Wildcats fixed their score by taking the lead with Wahl making another kill from Nordeen, and with both Binda and Nordeen blocking, ultimately winning the third set 25-23.

“We started closing the block, and there were less seams on the block, so it made it easier for defense to know where to stand for the hitters. Our defenders were just everywhere on the court, so props to them, because they did so good,” Wahl said.

During the fourth set, the Warriors scored the first point for the third time by a kill from Freeman. Wahl immediately responded with another kill, but the Warriors got ahead by two attack errors on Matthews and Wentzel, and a kill by Saucedo.

With an attacking error by Saucedo and a kill by Wentzel, the Warriors challenged that the ball was out when it hit the ground. The Wildcats were awarded the point, and the score became 4-4.

A service attack error by Heller broke the draw, and the Warriors were ahead of the Wildcats until Warrior setter Shaelyn Pruiett made an attack error, drawing the game once again at 10. With a backrow kill by Wahl and a kill by Freeman, the game was tied again at 11 apiece, but Binda eventually broke the deadlock streak with a kill.

Both teams had a good rally as the set continued, leaving the audience on the edge of their seats. But the Wildcats were able to maintain a 22-18 lead.

The Wildcats closed strong as back-to-back kills from Wentzel sealed the win 25-20.

“I think we did pretty well, honestly. I think we ran our offense pretty well. We were able to get our middles involved, so that’s a really big factor in being able to spread the offense,” Nordeen said.

The Wildcats get their third straight win to improve to 7-10 overall and 4-7 in the conference. Now aiming to extend their winning streak as they head to Hayward to face Cal State East Bay on Friday at 5 p.m.

