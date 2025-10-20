Canvas and Zoom offline due to global server outage

Update: 4:15 p.m. Canvas and Zoom returned to full operations by 3:01 p.m. At 3:53 p.m. AWS attributes the outage to domain name systems resolution issues. DNS failures can be caused by a failure to communicate between device and server.

Update: 1:33 p.m. AWS reports that recovery is improving across all web services, however Canvas and Zoom are still impacted and currently down.

Canvas, Zoom and other sites that rely on Amazon Web Services are down or functioning in a limited capacity, due to a global outage early Monday morning. The university has not canceled classes.

At 12:11 a.m. on Monday, AWS made the initial announcement on its service health dashboard that it was investigating the increased error rates causing the outage.

At 2:01 a.m., AWS commented that the potential root cause was identified.

According to an 8:43 a.m. update, AWS claimed the root cause was an “underlying internal subsystem responsible for monitoring the health of our network load balancers.”

Chico State’s Division of Information Technology sent an email at 9:18 a.m., announcing ongoing issues with common services such as Canvas Learning Management System and Zoom.

To follow more updates on Canvas LMS or any IT service, visit the Status Dashboard. Canvas is also tracking the status of the outage on its own dashboard.

AWS provides global cloud-based computing platforms for businesses and individuals.

48 platforms are being affected, including major companies like Netflix, Disney+ and Reddit. Companies use AWS for a multitude of purposes, including storage, networking and security.

The most recent update was posted at 9:13 a.m., adding that it has taken additional steps to aid the recovery of all the sites affected. The next update is expected to be posted by 10:45 a.m.

The Orion will provide updates as they become available.

