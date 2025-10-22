What would the university do if ICE came on campus?

The vast majority of spaces on California State University campuses are considered public from a legal perspective. That means U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers can engage in immigration enforcement activities without needing permission from the Chico State administration or the University Police Department.

“We are a public space, public institution, so anybody can walk on campus at any time,” said Joseph Morales, chief diversity officer for the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

Morales said UPD would not assist in immigration enforcement if ICE came to campus. UPD’s job would be limited to maintaining campus safety, documenting events with body-worn cameras and accompanying — not assisting — ICE, if necessary.

UPD officers would be there to try to prevent the violence or chaos that could occur between ICE, students, faculty and community members, Morales said.

In a September email sent to the campus by Morales, he stated, “University Police will not contact, detain, question, or arrest anyone solely based on immigration status. If immigration officials appear on campus, UPD’s role is limited to maintaining safety and documenting ICE actions with a body-worn camera.”

ICE is allowed to walk through public spaces like hallways and outdoor areas. But, ICE officers would not be able to freely walk into student housing, classrooms that are in session, faculty and administrative offices, labs, or areas that require keycard access.

Morales described areas such as within Tehama Hall and the Bell Memorial Union as “limited spaces” — spaces that are open to the public and would allow ICE to enter in most circumstances.

“You can’t just walk through the halls and hold a rally. That would be against policy, because it would disrupt things,” Morales said. “But when it comes to immigration enforcement, it doesn’t map exactly. The spaces where you can just walk through the halls … immigration enforcement can likewise walk through there.”

ICE cannot enter or detain individuals in private spaces, such as residence halls, classrooms while class is in session and administrative or faculty offices, without a valid judicial warrant or declared emergency — called exigent circumstances, like risk of harm to the public or potential destruction of evidence — that can be justified legally later in court.

Chico State will be hosting “What to Do, What to Say: Immigration Enforcement & Resources” sessions for the campus community to have a clearer understanding of what to expect. Sessions will take place from noon to 1 p.m. in Kendall Hall, Room 207 on Sept. 4, Oct. 3, Oct. 29, Nov. 13 and Dec. 9.

If an immigration officer is on campus or is expected, reach out to Joseph Morales at 530-898-3971 or [email protected] or Mike Thorpe in Risk Management at 530-898-5566 or [email protected].

