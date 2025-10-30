The university takes steps to support CalFresh recipients

Beginning in November, individuals who rely on CalFresh benefits will potentially see a delay. Campus groups such as Basic Needs, Dining Services, Student Affairs, CalFresh Outreach and Financial Aid are working to lessen the impact on the 2,000-5,000 students.

Basic Needs has secured $100,000 in grant money from the University Foundation, the general fund and external grants for an emergency assistance program. Students can submit their applications for assistance here.

“Eligible students will receive up to $100 for individuals and up to $200 for those with dependents,” said Leah Slem, director for Chico State Basic Needs.

The Hungry Wildcat Food Pantry will begin increasing the amount it orders, and Director of Dining Services Thomas Rider says that they will be sending prepared foods to the pantry.

To accommodate the increase in offerings at the pantry, Dining Services is using its “walk-in refrigerators and freezers throughout campus … to store extra food donations.” On top of that, Dining Services is looking to purchase a refrigerated trailer.

Estom Jamani Dining Hall will offer one free meal to CalFresh recipients from Nov. 3 to Nov. 7, funded by Basic Needs, Rider said.

The collaborative team has also reached out to the Chico State Farm and North Valley Food Hub to request donations for the pantry, Rider said.

“… we’re encouraged by how the campus community has stepped up through food drives, additional donations, and financial contributions to help meet the anticipated increased demand,” Slem said in an email.

It isn’t just groups on campus that are offering help to those who will see a lapse in benefits. The campus community can check the CalFresh food assistance website for location and times of other food distribution sites.

CalFresh Outreach is also asking students to share feedback through an anonymous survey to “help the Chancellor’s Office and California legislators understand the real impacts of these delays and advocate for better systems to support students.” According to an email from Basic Needs sent out to the campus community.

The delay in CalFresh benefits is a result of the government shutdown, as additional funding from the federal government has ended. EBT recipients will still be able to use their EBT card in November, and people can still apply for CalFresh.

According to the California Legislative Analyst’s Office, 100% of funding for CalFresh comes from federal dollars. A press release from the Governor’s Office said CalFresh supports approximately 5.5 million Californians.

The state has earmarked $80 million to help relieve some of the impacts of the lapse in the federal funding, but according to a report from California’s Legislative Analyst’s Office, the cost of CalFresh from 2023-24 was $12 billion, for a monthly cost of $1 billion.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has also activated California’s National Guard and California Volunteers to assist food banks.

Interim Chief of Staff to the President Ashley Gebb affirmed the university’s commitment to making reliable access to food resources for the campus community. “While we don’t have unlimited resources, we are seeking donations.”

“As we have seen from past wildfires and other challenges, this community will come together to support each other. It’s our job to make sure people know how they can step up and help.” Gebb said.

