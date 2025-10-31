Chico State students share perspectives on Proposition 50

California residents will soon vote on Proposition 50. The ballot measure would temporarily let the state legislature draw new congressional district maps for the 2026, 2028 and 2030 elections. These new districts would strongly favor democratic candidates.

Typically, every 10 years after the census, the California Citizens Redistricting Commission redraws the district maps. However, if passed, Prop 50 would temporarily give state legislators the authority to redraw the maps.

Chico State students shared their thoughts on Prop 50, with the majority feeling as if voting yes is the right thing to do.

“I think that we need it to get more democrats in the House,” said senior Jay Miller.

There are currently 219 republicans and 213 democrats in Congress.

Junior Nicco Barochiere feels like his vote could help balance out what Texas is doing with its redistricting.

Texas is redrawing its congressional district maps. The goal is to add five republican seats that will be won in the 2026 congressional election.

“If we vote yes on 50, the democrats will have a more fair play in the Senate,” Barochiere said.

He feels certain that California voters will pass the prop, and believes the only way it won’t get passed is if people weren’t informed about it.

“If this doesn’t get passed, it just means that people don’t have a view on actually what’s going on in politics right now,” Barochiere said.

Many students believe that Prop 50 would provide a fair balance of power in Congress.

“I’m voting yes on 50,” said junior Declan Miley. “Because personally, I’m not a big Trump guy, and I think the more checks and balances there are to try to stop him from having his way all the time, I think the better I feel.”

But, Miley is also concerned that redistricting may lead other states to gerrymander.

“I definitely think there’s gonna be some snowball effect from this,” he said.

Gerrymandering is the redrawing of electoral districts in favor of one political party. It is currently being considered in multiple states; some require approval from voters or courts, while others just need to be passed by legislators.

Out of eight students who spoke to The Orion, seven planned to vote yes, the other had strong opinions but didn’t offer how he would vote.

“I think it’s gonna give California more representation, and I think we really need that in the government,” said freshman Summer Hill. “Considering that the right has all three wings of the government, I think it’s really important that the democrats try and take that back.”

Pete Rizzo is a member of the Veterans Action Group. The organization has been tabling on campus, advocating for students to vote yes on Prop 50.

Rizzo said he was unhappy with the direction of the country under President Donald Trump’s second term.

Joy Monroe, another member of the Veteran Action Group, expressed similar sentiments on the Trump administration and Prop 50.

“A vote “yes” is for democracy, a vote “no” is for dictatorship,” Monroe said. “When the president directs another state to give him five more seats and makes all three branches only democratic or only republican, then nobody else has a say in anything. We lose our democracy at that point.”

