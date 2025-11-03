Clash Royale tournament brings friendly rivalry

The Chico State Esports Club turned up the energy on campus this week, hosting a Clash Royale tournament that brought students together for casual competition, pizza and prizes — all in the name of fun.

The event ran from 5-7 p.m. last Monday, in the campus gaming lounge and drew more than 30 participants — exceeding the club’s original expectations of around 20 players.

“As the esports club, most of our focus is on competitive gaming,” said Corey Smith, president of the Esports Club. “But we wanted to find something to reach a broader audience and just get more people to know about the gaming lobby and our club — and to have fun.”

Smith said Clash Royale was an obvious choice because of its popularity among casual players. “We know Clash Royale is huge right now, whether you play competitive games or not, So we figured, what better way than to host a tournament for a game that lots of people already enjoy?”

The competition featured a double-elimination format, with gift card prizes awarded to the top 3 finishers. Due to university restrictions on prizes, the club is “… working with winners to choose a gift card of their choice.”

First place went to Jack Lantz, followed by Anish Neupane and Jayden West. Among the top finishers was Mario Soriano Santiago, a sophomore who placed fourth. “I mostly came here to just have fun and have some pizza,” Soriano Santiago said. “There were way more people than I expected — they told me 20, but there were like 32 players. It was the most people I’ve ever seen in that room.”

He said the tournament rekindled his love for the game. “I’ve been playing Clash Royale since it came out. It feels good to come back and play again.”

The event featured a partnership with Monster Energy, which provided drinks as part of a collaboration with the esports club.

“We work with ambassadors and clubs across different campuses,” said Gina Silvas, a member of Monster’s marketing team. “With Chico’s esports program, we provide product, merchandise and support at events to help create good energy and brand familiarity.”

Silvas said the partnership is about more than just branding. “We’re focused on building relationships on campus — whether it’s through Greek life, sports or gaming,” she said. “We want to connect with different student communities in fun, authentic ways.”

As students cheered, swapped strategies and finished off the last slices of pizza, Smith said the event’s success showed how gaming can bring people together.

“It’s for fun,” he said. “There are prizes, sure — but mostly, it’s about connecting with others and showing that gaming is for everyone.”

