Creekside Cafe and Mercantile: Brewing community through coffee

Nestled just outside of downtown Chico in the heart of Chapmantown, Creekside Cafe and Mercantile is a less conventional, community-oriented mecca for coffee fanatics and neighborhood residents alike.

Gypsy Sunshyne Andrews, the owner of Creekside, set forth with her own creative vision when remodeling the cafe, which was formerly home to Haas Beans Roastery’s auxiliary cafe. She intended to create a space that not only served ethically sourced coffee and goods, but encouraged an old-timey hub for community.

True to her intentions, the space emanates an eclectic quality that most downtown cafes seem to miss — from the hand-painted walls to the bookshelf that hosts drawers of zines for visitors to check out or borrow, Creekside strays away from the noise of modernity in pursuit of simplicity.

Andrews sources coffee beans through Direct Trade, which helps farmers receive a larger percentage of profits than going through a third-party broker. She bakes all pastries herself, often clocking in 14-hour days workdays, and prioritizes using ingredients that are organic and locally sourced.

Knowing the history of the land is something that Andrews spoke passionately about.

Humboldt Avenue — once called Humboldt Wagon Road — was originally a freight wagon road to the silver mines in Nevada and was built by Chinese and indigenous labor. In later years, the street was better known as the boundary of Chapmantown, historically a lower-income part of Chico.

Andrews wanted to pay homage to the road’s history with her idea of a small “mercantile,” where customers can purchase local products. She emphasized wanting to showcase goods that were “less crafty” and more practical, akin to something that might have been sold back in the day.

“I feel like I’ve taken on this space that’s from this era of colonialism that hurt a lot of people,” Andrews said.

In owning a business in an area with a complicated historical reputation, she aims to “heal” and nurture the space in the ways that she can — mostly, she said, by giving it life through community.

Andrews plans to host a potluck-style, community-funded meal at the cafe, where people can bring a pot of soup or homemade dish of choice to share with others. The event would provide an opportunity for community members to get to know each other, she said.

“Especially going into winter — it’s dark and lonely, and the holidays can be hard times for people,” Andrews said.

Gallery // 4 Photos Lexi Lynn Outside of the cafe, a free, community-supported library gives visitors to exchange old books for new ones. Photo taken by Lexi Lynn on Oct. 28, 2025.

Valeria Cisneros, a frequent visitor at the cafe and Chico State alumnus, said that she loves the “quiet, peaceful” ambiance of the cafe. As a nearby resident, she visits Creekside often. Cisneros said that she recently brought basil into the shop for Andrews to potentially use for baking.

“It’s a space where I feel like I can be more than just a customer,” she said.

Cisneros takes the cafe’s coffee grounds to Oak Way Community Garden, where they’re recycled to make compost. The half-acre garden is utilized by around 20 families at a time, and members grow fruits, vegetables and medicinals.

Lynn Warschauer said that she’s found a “home away from home” when she frequents the cafe. Ever since Warschauer retired two years ago, she’s struggled to find a community epicenter in Chico — until she started visiting the cafe.

Warschauer lovingly described the atmosphere as “artistic, musical and creative,” and said that the “welcoming” atmosphere creates space for like-minded people to network. Through consistently spending time at Creekside, Warschauer shared that she found a volunteer position to devote her time to.

“I really want to fill my days with things full of meaning, and I come here every day first thing,” she said. “It’s just the absolute best way to start my day.”

The cafe hosts live jazz on the first Sunday of every month from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., as well as an open mic event from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on the second Sunday of every month.

Creekside Cafe and Mercantile is open Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m.-1 p.m. and weekends from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at 1080 Humboldt Avenue.

“I have a resource and I want to be in service to the community,” Andrews said.

