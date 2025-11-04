Chico State's independent student newspaper

Student Center expected to go offline this evening

The system outage should last from 6 – 9 p.m. as a “major update” to risk and security is made
Byline photo of Anthony Vasek
Anthony Vasek, News Editor // November 4, 2025
Student Center is used to manage classes, documents, payments, aid and much more. Photo taken by Anthony Vasek on Nov. 4, 2025.

Chico State’s Student Center will go offline for an anticipated three hours Tuesday evening because of a scheduled system-wide update. 

During this time, students will not be able to:

  • View or update class schedules
  • Register for classes
  • Access degree planner and degree progress
  • View financial aid information
  • View or pay student account balances

This comes as the California State University Chancellor’s Office rolls out a security update across the system. 

“The CSU Chancellor’s Office — which hosts our PeopleSoft database and application servers — will be performing a major update to the software used for identity and application governance, risk and compliance (GRC) across our campuses’ business-critical applications,” an email sent by the Division of Information Technology stated. 

The outage will begin at 6 p.m. and is expected to last until 9 p.m.

Students who need assistance should contact Information Technology Support Services by calling 530-898-4357 or emailing [email protected] for support, the email also stated.

 

Anthony Vasek can be reached at [email protected]

