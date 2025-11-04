Student Center expected to go offline this evening

Chico State’s Student Center will go offline for an anticipated three hours Tuesday evening because of a scheduled system-wide update.
During this time, students will not be able to:
- View or update class schedules
- Register for classes
- Access degree planner and degree progress
- View financial aid information
- View or pay student account balances
This comes as the California State University Chancellor’s Office rolls out a security update across the system.
“The CSU Chancellor’s Office — which hosts our PeopleSoft database and application servers — will be performing a major update to the software used for identity and application governance, risk and compliance (GRC) across our campuses’ business-critical applications,” an email sent by the Division of Information Technology stated.
The outage will begin at 6 p.m. and is expected to last until 9 p.m.
Students who need assistance should contact Information Technology Support Services by calling 530-898-4357 or emailing [email protected] for support, the email also stated.
Anthony Vasek can be reached at [email protected].