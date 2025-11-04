University launches internal search for Interim Associate Dean of Meriam Library

The university has launched an internal search for an interim associate dean of Meriam Library. This follows after Provost Leslie Cornick assumed operational and leadership control of the library on Sept. 12.

The university intends to keep the associate dean role at least until a new dean of the library starts.

This position is set to begin in January and will serve as the operational lead for the library, according to an email sent out to the campus community Monday.

In an email to The Orion, Cornick said that faculty librarians will continue to report to her. Once a new permanent dean is hired, Cornick and the new dean will “reassess the associate dean role.” But, she noted that “the intention is for the associate dean role to be ongoing.”

The last permanent dean of the library was Zheng John Wang, who left his position to work at University of Texas at Arlington in 2023. Wang served in this role for just one year. Since then, there have been several interim deans, and at least one attempt at a search for a permanent dean in 2024.

The university intends to launch a nationwide search for a dean of the library.

The position will “provide day-to-day leadership for the library’s services, staff, faculty and operations,” the email said.

For this position, the university is looking for applicants who have strong leadership and communication skills, an ability to collaborate across departments and academic disciplines, conflict management and resolution, and have shown success in their department with leadership of budget and management.

The responsibilities of the new position include:

Supervise and support library staff to ensure smooth daily operations.

Serve as the primary library administrator, in the absence of the dean.

Serve as the dean’s designee on various committees and at university functions as requested by the dean.

Collaborate with library faculty, staff, and campus partners to meet user needs and support academic initiatives.

Oversee library workflows and coordinate the delivery of services.

Manage and oversee all library operations, including facilities, budget, and acquisitions.

Support and promote library programming that advances student learning and faculty engagement.

Ensure effective personnel coverage for all library services and functions.

Foster a collaborative, inclusive, and supportive work environment.

Oversee personnel processes consistent with all university policies and collective bargaining agreements under the direction of and in collaboration with the dean.

Communicate library policies and procedures effectively to the campus community.

The interim associate dean position will have “… a salary range between $140,000 to $149,000 annually depending on experience,” according to the email to the campus community.

The university has asked for applications by 5 p.m. Nov. 17. Interviews will begin on Nov. 21.

