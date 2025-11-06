Executive Director of the Associated Students Jamie Clyde to step down

Executive Director of the Associated Students Jamie Clyde has stepped down from her role. Her last day will be Jan 1, according to an email sent to The Orion by a staffer in Associated Students.

Clyde is also the Vice President for Business and Finance at the university; Clyde will remain in that role, confirmed Ashley Gebb, interim chief of staff to the Office of the President.

“For over 10 years, the Associated Students has been my home,” the email from Clyde said. “I still remember seeing the job posting and feeling like it was written just for me.”

Clyde served as associate executive director from July 2015 to January 2020, after which she became the executive director. Then in 2023, she was appointed as vice president for business and finance, according to a statement from then-President Gayle Hutchinson.

The executive director position oversees all paid staff. While Associated Students is run by students through its Board of Directors, paid staff are branched off to protect the board from liability, explained Michael Pratt, former AS President and current union steward for Academic Professionals of California.

A new interim and permanent executive director will have to be approved by the Board of Directors. According to the email, Clyde will work with the AS leadership to find and bring candidates for the board’s approval.

This comes at a time when Associated Students are facing a contentious situation. The California State University Employee Union has accused upper administration of an “… an intentional anti-union campaign …”

However, Clyde’s sentiment in the email focused on committing to multiple responsibilities in her life. “When I stepped into this dual role, I promised myself I would stay true to three things: the AS, Chico State, and motherhood,” the email stated. “My commitment was simple: if I could not dedicate my full attention to each one, I would have to change course.”

Clyde concluded the email with, “Thank you for letting me be a part of this family—for the laughter, the growth, the challenges, and the memories I’ll carry forever. It has truly been an honor to serve you.”

