Wildcats finish their season on a high note with a victory over Cal Poly Humboldt

Thursday’s game between the Wildcats and Cal Poly Humboldt Loggers started with the appreciation of Felipe Restrepo, who is in his 18th year as Chico State’s men’s soccer head coach. It was also Senior Day for the Wildcats, who only have three graduating players on the roster, Elijah Beverley, Michael Gray and Dillon Hunter.

Restrepo is the second-winningest coach in program history and has led the ’Cats to three California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) crowns and one NCAA West Region title.

The Wildcats took the kickoff and quickly got into an aggressive battle for the ball, leading to a foul on forward Xavier Elder 14 seconds into the game.

Six minutes into the game, midfielder Jack Shane attempted a corner kick, but it didn’t lead to a goal, leaving the Wildcats scoreless.

In the seventh minute, midfielder Dane Peterson received a corner kick from defender Matthew Rajecki and kicked the ball underneath Humboldt goalkeeper Alvaro Nieves as he dove, scoring what would be the only goal of a tightly-contested match.

“We all put effort here, you could see it from our keeper all the way up to the top. The feeling of scoring a goal is always fun; putting that goal in was an amazing feeling. I loved it,” Peterson said.

Humboldt defender Dominik Chipp and midfielder Erwin Manibusan Jr. each attempted a shot for the goal but were denied by the tough Wildcat defenders.

Manibusan attempted another shot from bottom center, which was on target, but Wildcat goalkeeper Weston Joyner made the save, catching the ball just above his head near the top of the goalpost.

“They put the pressure on pretty early and then very often as well, so our back four and then the wingers helped defend a lot. I probably only faced four, five shots, so thankfully, I didn’t have to do a whole lot of work,” said Joyner.

Humboldt defender Gavin Gartner took two shots on goal but was unable to break through the Wildcat defense.

The Wildcats took the ball to the Logger’s side of the field, with both Elder and midfielder Carter Haynes close to scoring, but Nieves made saves on each attempt.

The game continued with fouls on both sides until Chipp attempted a shot from the left side, only for Joyner to make another crucial save at the far right corner.

Midfielder Michael Gray and Haynes both attempted shots on the Loggers, but Nieves prevented the score.

As midfielder Harper Thweatt prepared to head the ball coming from the Logger’s side, Joyner rushed out, caught it above Thweatt’s head, and passed it forward.

As Chipp advanced with the ball against midfielder Keegan McGregor and midfielder Adrian Solis, Solis committed a foul on Chipp, causing him to fall onto the ground. Chipp responded by pushing Solis back, causing teammates from both sides, along with the referee, to separate the two. The referee then issued late yellow cards against Solis and Chipp, ending the first half with the score 1-0.

In the second half, the Loggers continued to attempt shots, but the Wildcats kept them from getting close to the goal.

The Wildcats also had their chances in the second half. Haynes attempted a shot from the lower right side but was saved by Humboldt goalkeeper Benjamin McDonald.

Espinoza took a shot from out top, but the ball was headed away from the goal. A minute later, Warnell also attempted a shot from the same area, sending the ball high over everyone and the goal.

Due to a foul by Wildcat midfielder Dominic Rollins, Humboldt midfielder James Portillo launched the ball from the top right of the field directly for the goal, but Gray headed the ball out of the Wildcat’s goal.

Humboldt midfielder James Portillo made a shot from out top right, and after four substitutions from Humboldt and one for the Wildcats, Chipp attempted another shot from out on the left side of the field.

Rollins followed up with another shot from the bottom left side, but McDonald collected another save.

With the time winding down, Thweatt and forward Luke Gomes each took shots from the top left, but neither could break through to get Humboldt on the board.

In the last eight minutes, Gartner received a yellow card, followed by an offside by Humboldt that ended another attack.

“We know each other better, so I know that they’re more likely to get it than I am; they’re just fast and they’re strong. It really comes down to communicating and knowing each other’s play style,” Joyner said.

During the last two minutes of the game, Gray attempted a shot from the bottom right, but it was saved by McDonald.

Forward Cooper Stephens fired the last shot of the game from the top side, while both teams scrambled back and forth for the ball until the time expired.

The Wildcats ended their season on a high note for senior day and finished the season with an overall record of 5-7-4 and a conference record of 3-4-3.

