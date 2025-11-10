Chico State's independent student newspaper

Several dining locations and the BMU to close for Veterans Day

Only Éstom Jámani Dining Hall and the Wildcat Den will serve food Tuesday
Byline photo of Aiden Masson
Aiden Masson, Reporter // November 10, 2025
Students can still get food at Éstom Jámani Dining Center on Veterans Day from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Photo taken by Aiden Masson Nov. 10, 2025.

Associated Students will be changing hours of several services Tuesday for Veterans Day. 

The Bell Memorial Union will be closed — including The Well, Bike Hub, Wildcat Store, Common Grounds, Marketplace Café, Urban Roots and Wildcat Leadership Center.

Some places to get food on campus will remain open. Students will still have access to Éstom Jámani Dining Hall during its normal hours, from 7:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Also, the Wildcat Den will be open but at reduced hours, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

The Wildcat Recreation Center will also be open at reduced hours, from 10 a.m.-8 p.m., allowing Chico State students to exercise on this federal holiday. The climbing gym will be open from 4-8 p.m. for the Ruckus Bouldering Competition.  The Adventure Outings equipment room will be closed all day on Veterans Day.

Butte Station and The Child Development Lab will also be closed. 

All B-Line routes will still be operating on Veterans Day, including the student shuttle.

 

Aiden Masson can be reached at [email protected] or [email protected].

Aiden Masson
Aiden Masson, Reporter
Aiden Masson is a freshman starting his first semester at Chico State University majoring in journalism. He is from Weed, Calif., a small town a couple hours away from Chico. He is looking forward to reporting for The Orion during his first semester.