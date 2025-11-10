Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Categories:

Chico State’s Cross Country teams take the title in West Regionals

Women’s team captures tenth regional title, while men’s team win its ninth
Byline photo of Rebecca Gonzalez
Rebecca Gonzalez, Sports Editor // November 10, 2025
Chico State men’s and women’s cross country teams both claim first place in the NCAA West Regionals in Monmouth, Oregon. Photo taken by Malisse Busby on Oct. 24, 2025.

Both the women’s and men’s cross country teams matched each other’s success, each taking first place in the NCAA West Regionals in Monmouth, Oregon on Saturday. They have each now qualified for national competition.

The women’s team displayed an astounding performance, finishing 46 points ahead of Cal Poly Pomona. Six of seven Wildcat runners finished in the top 25 to earn All-West Region honors. 

Just three seconds away from the individual title, senior Iresh Molina earned a career-best second-place finish with a time of 20:32 in the 6k, gaining her fourth consecutive All-West Region award.

Juniors Megan Malloy and Sienna Bianchi delivered record-breaking performances, each earning their first All-West Region awards. Malloy clocked a career-best 20:43 for sixth place, while Bianchi recorded a personal-best 20:59 for 11th place.

Freshman Paulina Martins continued her breakout season with her first career All-West Region award and top-10 finish at a regional championship. She finished in ninth place at a time of 20:53.

The men’s team delivered a powerful finish for a total time of 2:30:51 and a 13-point lead over Western Washington.

Junior Damian Garcia led the charge for the Wildcats, claiming his first NCAA individual title after a 29:26 finish in the 10k.

Mario Giannini finished 10th with a time of 30:02, while Matthew Gordon placed 15th in 30:14. Both juniors earned their third straight All-West Region awards, and senior Jesus Villarreal collected the honor for the first time in his career with an 18th-place showing in 30:23.

The Wildcats now advance to the NCAA Championships in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Nov. 22.

For information about all Chico State athletics or to keep up live, visit the Wildcat home page, or watch through FloSports.

 

Rebecca Gonzalez can be reached at [email protected] or [email protected]

View Story Comments
Print this Story
About the Contributor
Rebecca Gonzalez
Rebecca Gonzalez, Sports Editor
Rebecca Gonzalez is a fourth-year journalism major with a minor in broadcasting at Chico State. This is her third semester on The Orion and her first serving as the sports editor. She is excited to expand on her passion of sports reporting and hopes to pursue a career in the sports industry. In her free time, she loves listening to music, baking and hanging out with her friends.