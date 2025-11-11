Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Categories:

‘Tis the season to fall into autumnal specials

Local cafes have started to bring out festive menus — here’s the spill on specialty drinks and food
Byline photo of Josephine Bowman
Josephine Bowman, Reporter // November 11, 2025
Upper Crust Bakery and Cafe has both indoor and outdoor seating options, making it a great place to enjoy the autumn weather. Photo taken by Josephine Bowman on Nov. 4, 2025

When the leaves begin to change colors and Chico trees become brighter, there’s something in the air that makes you crave a warm drink. With the autumn season in full swing, local cafes and bakeries are offering limited-time autumnal specials.

IMG_0304
Tin Roof Bakery and Cafe is popular in Chico for their pastries and sandwiches. Photo taken by Josephine Bowman on Nov. 4, 2025.

Tin Roof Bakery & Cafe 

Seasonal syrups include: 

  • Pumpkin 
  • Cherry purée
  • Butterscotch 
  • Caramel apple butter 
  • Brown sugar cinnamon

Tin Roof has a menu for Thanksgiving available to order prior to the holiday. The cafe has a list of pies, tarts, cheesecakes, dessert loaves, dinner rolls and specialty loaves which can be found in stores. To place an order for any of these Thanksgiving specialties, the order must be placed by Nov. 20 and picked up by Nov. 26.

Chico State students Kaitlyn Mcfetridge and Austin Quach sit outside of Tender Loving while waiting for their food. Local cafes are ready to jump into the fall spirit. Photo taken by Josephine Bowman on Nov. 4, 2025

Tender Loving Coffee Roasters 

Seasonal syrups include:

  • Spiced apple pie 
  • Pumpkin spice
  • Cinnamon 

Seasonal drinks include:

  • Orange-infused cold brew 
  • Blueberry cobbler latte
  • Caramel apple latte

“For Here Special”: a pumpkin spice latte and a pumpkin cookie dipper for $9.

IMG_0327
Naked Lounge is most popular for their live music shows and is located in Downtown Chico. Photo taken by Josephine Bowman on Nov. 4, 2025

Naked Lounge 

Seasonal syrup:

  • Pumpkin

 

Stoble

Seasonal syrup:

  • “Spooky spice” — described as tasting like the spices in a pumpkin pie with a subtle hint of pumpkin flavoring.
IMG_0335
Upper Crust Bakery and Cafe has both indoor and outdoor seating options, making it a great place to enjoy the autumn weather. Photo taken by Josephine Bowman on Nov. 4, 2025

Upper Crust Bakery 

Seasonal syrup:

  • Pumpkin spice

Seasonal baked goods:

  • Pumpkin muffins
  • Pumpkin cream cheese bars
  • Pumpkin spice cake
  • Pumpkin cheesecake
  • Mini apple pies and tarts

Seasonal savory food:

  • Roasted butternut squash quesadilla

 

All of these local cafes understand the need for a warm drink during the fall season and cater to the need with all of these treats and drinks. 

For those who enjoy getting into the fall spirit and look to support small businesses, there is an array of choices around town to cure those seasonal cravings.

 

Josephine Bowman can be reached at [email protected]

View Story Comments
Print this Story
About the Contributor
Josephine Bowman
Josephine Bowman, Reporter
Josephine Bowman is a junior at Chico State, originally from Long Beach, Calif. She is very excited to be reporting for The Orion for the first time, and hopes to pursue her dream of becoming a news reporter/broadcaster with her journalism major. 