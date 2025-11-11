‘Tis the season to fall into autumnal specials

When the leaves begin to change colors and Chico trees become brighter, there’s something in the air that makes you crave a warm drink. With the autumn season in full swing, local cafes and bakeries are offering limited-time autumnal specials.
Tin Roof Bakery & Cafe
Seasonal syrups include:
- Pumpkin
- Cherry purée
- Butterscotch
- Caramel apple butter
- Brown sugar cinnamon
Tin Roof has a menu for Thanksgiving available to order prior to the holiday. The cafe has a list of pies, tarts, cheesecakes, dessert loaves, dinner rolls and specialty loaves which can be found in stores. To place an order for any of these Thanksgiving specialties, the order must be placed by Nov. 20 and picked up by Nov. 26.
Tender Loving Coffee Roasters
Seasonal syrups include:
- Spiced apple pie
- Pumpkin spice
- Cinnamon
Seasonal drinks include:
- Orange-infused cold brew
- Blueberry cobbler latte
- Caramel apple latte
“For Here Special”: a pumpkin spice latte and a pumpkin cookie dipper for $9.
Naked Lounge
Seasonal syrup:
- Pumpkin
Stoble
Seasonal syrup:
- “Spooky spice” — described as tasting like the spices in a pumpkin pie with a subtle hint of pumpkin flavoring.
Upper Crust Bakery
Seasonal syrup:
- Pumpkin spice
Seasonal baked goods:
- Pumpkin muffins
- Pumpkin cream cheese bars
- Pumpkin spice cake
- Pumpkin cheesecake
- Mini apple pies and tarts
Seasonal savory food:
- Roasted butternut squash quesadilla
All of these local cafes understand the need for a warm drink during the fall season and cater to the need with all of these treats and drinks.
For those who enjoy getting into the fall spirit and look to support small businesses, there is an array of choices around town to cure those seasonal cravings.
