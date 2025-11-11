‘Tis the season to fall into autumnal specials

When the leaves begin to change colors and Chico trees become brighter, there’s something in the air that makes you crave a warm drink. With the autumn season in full swing, local cafes and bakeries are offering limited-time autumnal specials.

Gallery // 2 Photos Tin Roof Bakery and Cafe is popular in Chico for their pastries and sandwiches. Photo taken by Josephine Bowman on Nov. 4, 2025.

Tin Roof Bakery & Cafe

Seasonal syrups include:

Pumpkin

Cherry purée

Butterscotch

Caramel apple butter

Brown sugar cinnamon

Tin Roof has a menu for Thanksgiving available to order prior to the holiday. The cafe has a list of pies, tarts, cheesecakes, dessert loaves, dinner rolls and specialty loaves which can be found in stores. To place an order for any of these Thanksgiving specialties, the order must be placed by Nov. 20 and picked up by Nov. 26.

Tender Loving Coffee Roasters

Seasonal syrups include:

Spiced apple pie

Pumpkin spice

Cinnamon

Seasonal drinks include:

Orange-infused cold brew

Blueberry cobbler latte

Caramel apple latte

“For Here Special”: a pumpkin spice latte and a pumpkin cookie dipper for $9.

Gallery // 2 Photos Naked Lounge is most popular for their live music shows and is located in Downtown Chico. Photo taken by Josephine Bowman on Nov. 4, 2025

Naked Lounge

Seasonal syrup:

Pumpkin

Stoble

Seasonal syrup:

“Spooky spice” — described as tasting like the spices in a pumpkin pie with a subtle hint of pumpkin flavoring.

Gallery // 3 Photos Upper Crust Bakery and Cafe has both indoor and outdoor seating options, making it a great place to enjoy the autumn weather. Photo taken by Josephine Bowman on Nov. 4, 2025

Upper Crust Bakery

Seasonal syrup:

Pumpkin spice

Seasonal baked goods:

Pumpkin muffins

Pumpkin cream cheese bars

Pumpkin spice cake

Pumpkin cheesecake

Mini apple pies and tarts

Seasonal savory food:

Roasted butternut squash quesadilla

All of these local cafes understand the need for a warm drink during the fall season and cater to the need with all of these treats and drinks.

For those who enjoy getting into the fall spirit and look to support small businesses, there is an array of choices around town to cure those seasonal cravings.

Josephine Bowman can be reached at [email protected].