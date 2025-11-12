Chico State women’s basketball to begin its season Friday

The Chico State women’s basketball team is nearing the 2025-26 season and looking forward to another successful campaign. The Wildcats ended their previous season ranked in eighth place for NCAA D-II. The ‘Cats are aiming to overcome their 2024-25 overall record of 24-8 and conference record of 17-5 with another year under head coach Brian Fogel.

“It comes down to trying to get people who genuinely care about others and understand that you’re just a piece of the puzzle, to be a part of something that’s bigger than yourself. I’ve had really good assistant coaches which have allowed us to be able to attract really good players,” Fogel said.

Fogel took over as head coach of the Chico State women’s basketball program in the 2008–09 season, making this his 18th season. He compiled a 273–181 record and has created a consistent and competitive program, winning one California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) title, 14 postseason appearances, and six NCAA Championship Tournament berths.

Entering the 2025–26 season, Fogel boasts a career record of 359–233 in 21 years as an NCAA head coach.

“Something that we are, we want to be disciplined, we want to play extremely hard, we want to be unselfish, we want to be tough, and we want to play together,” Fogel said. So those characteristics are super important for any team that’s going to have success.”

The 2024–25 season proved to be the most successful of Fogel’s tenure with Chico State as the ‘Cats finished 24–8, marking the program’s first back-to-back 20-win seasons since 2012–13. They advanced to the semifinal round of both the CCAA Tournament and the NCAA West Regional.

There are quite a few players who have departed, such as guard Jordan Allred, forward Ashleigh Barr, guard Jadence Clifton, forward Makenzi Laporte, guard Deonna Mayfield and guard Ciarah Michalik.

Allred, Laporte and senior forward Meadow Aragon were all guided by Fogel to first-team All-CCAA honors. But Aragon returns for her second year as a senior for the love of the level of college basketball.

“I didn’t know if I was going to play this year due to injury. Then two days before school started, I found out that I could play, so that was crazy,” Aragon said. “Every day I feel like I’m just reinforcing that this is the right decision, just ‘cause I love basketball. I love being here, and I’m really hoping to play overseas next year, pro basketball.”

Chico State led in 3-point percentage and free throw percentage during CCAA play. Laporte capped her career ranked among the program’s top 10 in points, rebounds, and free throws made.

The returning players for the ‘Cats include Aragon, guard Jiana Creswell, guard Kaylie Edge, forward Madison Parry, guard Kamil Reid, and guard Kaila Woo.

Eight new players join the ‘Cats, consisting of guard Laila Florvilus, guard Ivy Gonzalez, forward Torrence Harter, forward Juliette James, guard Nseije Ortiz, guard Sydney Peterson, forward Sadie Slaughter and guard Campbell Vieg.

“So far, I’ve enjoyed hanging out with them; they’re working really hard. I think we have a nice blend of leadership with upperclassmen, and then we have some good young talent, and so how we blend together and how fast we learn to trust one another time will tell, but what I’ve seen so far in practice I’m pleasantly optimistic,” Fogel said.

The ‘Cats got an early start on the court, competing in an exhibition match against Saint Mary’s on Nov. 7 in Moraga, California, taking a loss with a final score of 67-49.

The season-opening game will be against Dominican on Nov. 14 in Merced, California, at 4 p.m. The ‘Cats first home game will be on Nov. 18 against Southern Oregon at 5 p.m.

