Wildcats advance to CCAA championship game with overtime win against Stanislaus State

The Chico State women’s soccer team is heading to the CCAA championship game after edging out the Stanislaus State Warriors 2-1 in the semifinals on Friday.

In a thrilling match that went into double overtime, the Wildcats showcased their ability to play well on both sides of the ball, holding the Warriors to one score while maintaining an aggressive offensive approach.

The entire first half was evenly contested, with both sides taking multiple shots on goal but failing to score because of incredible defensive efforts.

The ‘Cats proved to be the more offensively complete team, though, controlling possession of the ball for the majority of the half and taking seven shots.

Entering the second half, both teams picked up right where they left off.

In the 49th minute, the aggressive defensive approach from the ‘Cats backfired, and the Warriors earned a penalty kick after a foul in the penalty box, sinking the goal to take a 1-0 lead.

The ‘Cats are known to be a team that never gives up, and they proved that as their energy only increased as they played from behind.

In the 81st minute, the ‘Cats made yet another move towards the goal. Following a free kick, the ‘Cats held possession of the ball dangerously close to their opponents’ goal. The Warriors’ goalie knocked down a shot on goal before letting the ball bounce up in front of her, which turned out to be a vital mistake.

Freshman midfielder Makayla Cruz-Martinez aggressively charged into the goal area in a flash, tracking the ball in play. She leaped and slammed the ball into the back of the net, kicking it right past the goalie to even the score at one.

“I saw the keeper let the ball bounce, and all I thought was, okay this is my chance,” Cruz-Martinez said. “After I hit it, time just stood still. It went in, and then suddenly we were still in the game. We had more time, and it gave our team life and more hope that we got it.”

As time expired with a 1-1 draw, the ‘Cats headed into overtime for the first time this season.

Starting with a 10-minute period, the heart-racing game stayed in a draw, with neither team able to score despite four shots on goal by the ‘Cats.

Heading into the second 10-minute period, the pressure was rising every second.

Freshman goalkeeper Kennedy Briseño stepped up for the ‘Cats, recording a save and knocking eight shots out of play throughout the match.

“We really wanted to prove ourselves,” Briseño said. “We knew it was a golden goal, so if we get the first goal, we’re done. We were giving 110% effort, full out toward scoring. If we got past the defense, we had to send it and take a shot.”

In the 107th minute, senior forward Jiana Martin rushed the ball down the field with the clock winding down, kicking the ball forward to Cruz-Martinez, who was sprinting down the sideline ahead of her.

In a race to the ball, Cruz-Martinez and the Warriors’ goalie were inches from each other as the rest of the field could only watch the play unfold.

In the end, Cruz-Martinez won the race and sank the ball into the back of the net for her second goal of the night, becoming the hero and sending the ‘Cats to the finals.

“It was almost in slow motion, I almost didn’t believe it,” Cruz-Martinez said. “I turned around to everyone running at me, and then I thought, okay, this is real, we actually did this. Once it hit the back of the net, I thought, it’s finally over. It’s done, and we can move on.”

The ‘Cats will play for the championship on Sunday at Cardinale Stadium in Seaside at 3 p.m. Their opponent will be Cal Poly Humboldt, who upset the No. 1 seed Cal Poly Pomona on Friday evening. It will be the first appearance in the CCAA finals for Cal Poly Humboldt.

“With this late win, we’re going to have so much momentum,” Briseño said. “We’re gonna be ready to go right at them and go win it. We want to be able to get that trophy in our locker room.”

Earlier this season, the ‘Cats tied with Humboldt 3-3.

A ‘Cats championship win would make the picture-perfect ending to the career of head coach Kim Sutton, who is retiring after the season ends. She was the first women’s soccer head coach at Humboldt and led the team from 1995-2001.

“We have everything, the tools, the talent, the mentality and the grit to grind it out, we just need to keep believing in ourselves,” Cruz-Martinez said. “We aren’t just doing it for us, we’re doing it for the coach and for all of our supporters. I know when Sunday comes we’re going to be prepared. We all know what it means not only to us, but to everyone else, including our coaches, so we are going to get it done.”

For information about all Chico State athletics or to keep up with the game live, visit the Wildcat home page, or watch through FloSports.

Aiyana Curry can be reached at [email protected] or [email protected].