Wildcats fall one goal short in the CCAA championship game

Update: The team was not selected for the NCAA D-II women’s soccer tournament. Coach Kim Sutton’s final season has ended with a second-place finish in the conference and her fourth CCAA Coach of the Year award.

The Chico State women’s soccer team played in the CCAA tournament championship game on Sunday, falling 1-0 against Cal Poly Humboldt.

Despite the loss, the Wildcats had a well-fought match. They recorded 14 shots, three shots on goal and nine corner kicks. Freshman goalkeeper Kennedy Briseño tallied six saves in the effort.

The only score of the match came in the 74th minute, as their opponent found the back of the net as a high right shot snuck just out of the reach of Briseño.

With the loss, the ‘Cats now have an agonizing wait ahead of them. The NCAA tournament selection show takes place on Nov. 17 at 3:30 p.m. The champions of each conference get an automatic bid into the tournament.

The ‘Cats’ impressive season keeps them in contention for one of the 56 team selections, which would allow them to continue their season at the DII tournament in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

If they are not chosen for regionals, the ‘Cats season and the career of head coach Kim Sutton will officially come to an end.

Throughout her 25-year career at Chico State, Sutton has a 226-146-76 record, solidifying her place as the winningest head coach in Chico State women’s soccer history.

Despite narrowly missing a perfect ending to her career, Sutton has done a remarkable job at the helm of the ‘Cats program. This year, she earned her fourth CCAA Coach of the Year award.

The end of the season will also mark the end of the college careers of the ‘Cats seven seniors, Peyton Johnson, Alexia Chavez, Jiana Martin, Hannah Pieri, Taylor McMahon, Jordan Brail and Klayre Barres.

The ‘Cats final record in CCAA play was 7-2-2.

