We are going to get through this

As I sit at my desk demanding my brain to figure out what is going on in one of my classes, my body pleads for a break.

When I was younger I wouldn’t have taken one. I thought I was Superman with unlimited stamina.

But now that I am older, I realize that these breaks are necessary for you to be happy.

I close my laptop and let out a sigh of relief.

My eyes were weary and in need of an intermission.

The semester is coming to an end, and there are a lot of things that can go through our minds.

School, relationships and extracurricular activities are some things that take up the majority of our time.

Along with the things that keep us busy, adapting to in-person classes and trying to deal with COVID-19 has taken a toll on us.

Chico State campus and one of its walkways. Photo by Javier Hernandez

As college students, we tend to put our mental health last on our list of priorities. Which we shouldn’t, if we’re being honest.

We are overwhelmed by the workload we have to deal with, and a big reason for this is because we don’t seem to prioritize our mental health.

I can tell you that it is okay to take a break whenever your body and mind tells you to.

We can’t avoid this for our overall well-being. It is okay to stop doing your studying/homework and just take a rest. Go outside and grab some fresh air.

Trust me, being locked in a room with just a laptop really takes a toll on your mental health.

Instead of frying your brain and studying for countless hours in a row, go grab some food with people you love.

Don’t overload your brain, it is not worth it.

Find a hobby to maintain your mental health.

Try some sort of exercise, such as going to the gym or checking out some nice nature spots Chico has to offer.

Exercise improves your overall mental health and also helps avoid you falling into any sorts of slumps.

Ever since we were young, we have been programmed to keep working until you can’t anymore.

It is fine to break this barrier that was subconsciously created.

That is not the right mentality to have if you want to be happy and both physically and mentally healthy during your college days. Everyone struggles.

Be sure to check up on your loved ones. Make sure they are right, both mentally and physically.

Help each other out, it is hard, but with help, things get much easier.

We all are going through a lot, but always remember to keep your mental health right during these times.

It’s hard, Wildcats, but look how far we have come.

Keep working, but always remember to listen to your body and mind.

Javier Hernandez can be contacted at [email protected] or @jhm1226 on Twitter.