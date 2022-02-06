Chico State Softball eager for first game of the year

Spring is quickly approaching and that means so is the start of softball season.

On March 8, 2020, Chico State Softball earned their last win of the season against San Francisco State with a final score of 5-3.

Even though the 2020 season for spring sports was cut short, the softball team led the conference with their incredible overall record of 19-2.

Complying with the COVID protocols athletes have to go through now in order to play, head coach Angel Shamblin doesn’t see this season as any different from previous ones.

“There’s definitely more responsibilities with it, once we get to the field we’re just playing ball,” Shamblin said. “It’s just an extra layer we need to think about and be aware of.”

Feb. 4 marks their first game back, where they will be playing against Biola University in the Concordia Kickoff Classic.The Wildcats are electrified for a new start.

Senior outfielder and pitcher Amanda Metzger said she’s been looking forward to returning to the diamond with her team.

“I’m extremely excited to finally be back on the field and playing, getting to start the season,” Metzger said. “It was super disappointing getting canceled the past two years, but that makes me more grateful to be back with the team.”

With multiple new faces on this year’s roster, senior pitcher Brooke Larson is still optimistic for what’s to come.

“We come out to practice everyday working hard and we always have high expectations at Chico State softball,” Larsen said.

Before the team was able to return to their typical workouts and practices, the athletes were not allowed to have full team practices. Instead, they were limited to two, 90-minute pod workouts.

Thankfully, transitioning back into the old practice and workout routine wasn’t challenging.

“Now it’s so much more fun to be with the whole team out here for a few hours, get a lot more time to practice and get ready for the season,” Metzger said.

Despite playing their last game almost two years ago, Chico State sits at the No. 1 spot of the California Collegiate Athletic Association preseason poll.

Pitcher Larson, first base Reilani Peleti and outfielder Metzger are some of the key players returning for this upcoming season.

Reilani Peleti making sure her hit stays fair. Photo by Chico State Sports Information.

Larson not only had a record of 9-2 with a 0.99 ERA, but was named Wilson’s National Pitcher of the Week and earned CCAA All-Star honors in 2020.

Peleti was an All-Star selection in the conference, and was ranked in the top 10 hitters for three different categories: Slugging percentage (second, .646), on-base percentage (sixth, .500) and hits (seventh, 27).

Metzger led the team in homeruns with four, and had a .794 slugging percentage and a .512 on base percentage.

Moving forward with this season there’s nothing but excitement and desire to accomplish the goals they have set for this year.