Chico State Women’s Basketball cruise to their third straight win

The San Bernardino Coyotes were in town attempting to break the Chico State Women’s Basketball two-game win streak, but were dominated at Acker Gym.

At Acker covering @ChicoWbb. 2 minutes left in the first quarter and they are up 16-2 against the San Bernardino Coyotes. pic.twitter.com/hhOTf8OKJM — Javier Hernandez (@jhm1226) February 6, 2022

Fast starts get you places, and the Wildcats came out focused and ready to play as they were up 19-2 after freshman guard Morgan Mathis sank a 3-pointer.

Mathis, who made seven of her nine 3-pointers said she got going because of the team’s momentum throughout the game.

“Charity did a great job of setting me up,” Mathis said. “Everyone was doing their job, and shots were falling.”

The Wildcats held the Coyotes to 0% shooting. The Coyotes missed all of their 14 shots, and only made two free throws in the first quarter to get them on the board.

Jordan Morris attempting a post shot against the Coyotes on 2/4/22. India Starr attempting a 3-pointer against the Coyotes on 2/4/22. The Wildcat bench celebrating a 3-point make against the Coyotes on 2/4/22. Photo Credit: Javier Hernandez

Freshman guard Charity Gallegos said their defensive intensity was great during the game.

“We focused on getting our defensive sets in place,” Gallegos said.

In the second quarter the Coyotes would shoot 80% from the field, but the Wildcats still led 34-21 after 20 minutes of play.

After a 3-pointer from freshman guard India Starr during the third quarter, the Wildcats would go up 51-29.

The Wildcats maintained their lead of over 20 points for the rest of the game.

With about nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, senior guard Mikaela Bismillah would drain a 3-pointer, giving the Wildcats their biggest lead of the game of 61-32.

The Wildcats would dominate the rest of the quarter, and win 73-51.

The Wildcats were led by Mathis’ 20 points off the bench, which was her career high as a Wildcat. Freshmen Mackenzi Laporte and India Starr would add 10 points each off the bench. Gallegos had a near triple-double, as she finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Gallegos, who isn’t the tallest player, said height doesn’t matter when it comes to competing on the basketball court.

“I have a motto I go by, which is heart over height,” Gallegos said. “It comes down to who is more aggressive.”

The Wildcats extended their win streak to three, and this win also propelled them into third place in the CCAA standings.

Now at 10-7 on the season and 7-5 in CCAA play, the Wildcats have control their own destiny for a spot in the CCAA playoffs.

Charity Gallegos dribbling the ball against the Coyotes on 2/4/22. Makenzi Laporte going up for a layup against the Coyotes on 2/4/22. Photo Credit: Javier Hernandez

They will return to Acker Gym on Feb. 10 to host the Monterey Bay Otters, who they beat back on Jan. 22 in Seaside 63-49.

Mathis said the team just has to keep their heads down and continue working hard.

“I go in the game disregarding stats, I just want to help the team the best I can,“ Mathis said.

Junior guard Myli Martinez said these types of wins will give their team confidence going forward.

“Beating a team that we lost to previously is going to give us confidence,” Martinez said. “This will give us momentum for our games next week.”

Javier Hernandez can be reached at [email protected] or @jhm1226 on Twitter.