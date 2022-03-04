Photos of the Week

Ava Norgrove

Wildcat Kevin Warren dunking. Photo Taken by Javier Hernandez on Feb. 26.
The Wildcat Racing club on campus. Photo Taken by Ava Norgrove on March 2.
Wildcats Ethan Morell and Ricky Delgado-Martinez pre-game cheesing. Photo Taken by Javier Hernandez on Feb. 26.
Wildcat student talking to an advisor during “Grad Fest”. Photo Taken by Ava Norgrove on March 2.
Wildcat Joshua Curls prior to his senior night. Photo Taken by Javier Hernandez on Feb. 26.
Wildcat student talking about graduation decorations with an advisor. Photo Taken by Ava Norgrove on March 2.