9th Annual Chico Reptile Show

On Oct. 8, A&E editor Mario Ortiz Jr. visited the Chico Reptile Show with Melvin Bui behind the camera. Filled with snakes, lizards and turtles, The Orion crew interviews reptile professionals who educate and sell reptiles to the public.

The show was filled with colorful reptiles of all sizes, and was put together by Bruce Smith Peters, a lecturer at Chico State. The event was held at Silver Dollar Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. The event attracted people of all ages from Chico and beyond.