The Orion
The Orion

Chico State Men’s Golf wraps up fall season with a second-place finish

Byline photo of Samuel Moore
Samuel Moore, Reporter // October 22, 2023
Junior+Dakota+Ochoa+with+a+strong+drive+in+the+fairway.
Aaron Draper
Junior Dakota Ochoa with a strong drive in the fairway.

The Chico State Men’s Golf team finished their fall season with a second-place finish on Tuesday at the Otter Invitational in Seaside. They were led by junior Dakota Ochoa’s stellar performance.

Ochoa posted an impressive 4-under 68 round on Tuesday. Ochoa carded five birdies and finished second individually.

Senior Tyler Ashman carded a 3-under 69, a substantial improvement from the first two rounds where Ashman posted a 77 both times (par 70).

Sophomore Guiliano Kaminski recorded a 1-under 71 in the last round, carding seven birdies in the process.

The Wildcats finished with a team score of 2-under 862, just one stroke behind the victorious Sea Otters.

The Wildcats finished their successful fall season with two second-place finishes, a fourth-place finish, and a first-place finish, as well as an individual victory for Tyler Ashman.

They will now prepare for the spring portion of the season, the first tournament being April 22, 2024 in Santa Rosa.

For more information about Chico State Athletics, visit the Wildcats' official athletics website.

 

Sam Moore can be reached at [email protected]
About the Contributor
Samuel Moore, Reporter
Sam Moore is a senior at Chico state. This is his first semester at the Orion. Sam will be covering news and hopefully sports this semester. Sam is from San Luis Obispo, California. It is a small coastal town. Sam works as a Doordash driver in his spare time. His hobbies include playing basketball, playing video games, and relaxing.

The Orion

Chico State's independent student newspaper
The Orion
Chico State University
