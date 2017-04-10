The student news site of California State University, Chico

Shots fired at frat party, two arrested

Shots fired outside of fraternity annex house. Photo credit: Nicole Henson

Nicole Henson
April 10, 2017
Shots were fired outside of a fraternity annex house at 1:50 a.m. April 2. There were no injuries reported while two individuals were arrested.

A student who asked not to have his full name disclosed, but is known as “B-watts” by friends in his fraternity, had talked to the shooter previously that night.

“We told them that the party was full and that we would be unable to let them in, and they actually seemed really chill about it and left,” “B-watts” said.

A few moments later he noticed a gray minivan driving up to the party.

Shots were fired outside of this fraternity annex house César Chávez weekend. Photo credit: Nicole Henson

“I didn’t think anything of it at first,” he said. “Then when they got out of the minivan, I noticed a weird green light on the right side of my shirt. When I looked up, I noticed that the dude was pointing a handgun at me.”

The man, who would later be identified by police as DaQuan J. Bryant, reportedly held the gun in the air and fired three shots before running back into the car and driving off.

“Everyone at the party screamed and dropped to the floor, but I didn’t because I didn’t believe that had just happened,” B-watts said. “I thought they were blanks. Then when the police showed up a few minutes later, they found the bullet shells in the street.”

The police found two men soon after at the 7/11 on Main Street and First Street and took them into custody.

Nicole Henson can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_news on Twitter.

