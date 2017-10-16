Rapper Gucci Mane drops eleventh studio album ‘Mr. Davis’

Gucci Mane album artwork for his new album 'Mr. Davis.'

On Friday, Gucci Mane released his highly anticipated record “Mr. Davis.” The 17 song tracklist features collaborations from big-name artists such as Nicki Minaj, Migos, Ty Dolla $ign, The Weeknd and more. The album, which was pushed back due to complications with production, touches on topics of growth since his jail release, finding love and family.

Gucci Mane has been unstoppable in the hip-hop scene for the last year and a half. Gucci (real name Radric Davis) served two years in prison for possession of a firearm and was released in 2016. Since then, the Atlanta rapper put out three albums consecutively and has successfully charted the Billboards.

In “Mr. Davis,” Gucci has proven to the world his maturity and growth since coming out of jail. In the start of the album, he reflects about his earlier days and time in prison. In the first song “Work in Progress,” he raps “Sometimes I think about my past, it make me start tripping / I was gifted with a talent that was God-given / But I was so hard-headed I would not listen / Sometimes I sit and I reflect about that cold prison.”

Although the song self-reflects on bettering himself as a man, Gucci could’ve used more substance and meaning in his lyrics. A lot of the songs lack content and don’t get too deep. The first half of the project focuses heavily on the burdens of what he’s been through in life. The remaining songs are the lighthearted and catchy trap anthems that Gucci is well known for.

The leading single of the record featuring Migos titled “I Get the Bag” is a party track and a favorite of the album. Gucci delivers a nice flow in his verse and the hook by Migos member Quavo compliments the bass and rhythm of the song.

Another standout track titled “Curve” features The Weeknd and catches your attention towards the middle of the album. The smooth hook makes it a chill song; however, Gucci could’ve approached his verses with a little more effort. Regardless of the lyrics, the rhythm and blues-infused trap melody is one that you can vibe to.

Gucci Mane has definitely conformed to the new trap rap trend of 2017 but still pays homage to his own signature flow. In “Tone It Down,” Chris Brown provides vocals and energizes the track with flavor using his unique rapping/singing style. The song is mostly about ballin’ super hard with a flashy lifestyle and expensive jewelry. Brown sings “Tone that shit down / You ain’t never ball like this / Tone that shit down (oh why?) Tell me who can ball like this.” Gucci’s rap flow is super fast and keeps up with the equally swift beat. It’s a reminder of the old dynamics and traits that Gucci (also known as La Flare) first got his start from.

“Mr. Davis” is a different album from Gucci Mane’s collection and is a good body of work. Although Gucci has come a long way in the music industry and still releases new music frequently, he can definitely use some more time and not rush his music. I give the album a 3.5/5 due to its decent production and use of beat, but his lyrical subject overall can use more work.

Niyat Teferi can be reached at [email protected] or @Tayintee on Twitter.