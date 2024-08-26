Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
The Orion
The Orion
Portal problems prevent peak performance

Michael Arredondo, Reporter // August 26, 2024
Jacob Collier
Kendall Hall, on the Chico State campus taken by Jacob Collier December 2, 2020.

Chico State Portal is experiencing ongoing outages that started Saturday morning. Users may have issues connecting to the portal services as announced by the IT division via email to the campus community.

The services that are affected by the outage are:

  • Chico Portal
  • Peoplesoft
  • Canvas Learning Management System

Other services accessed with the Chico State Portal are the Student Center, Account Support and other campus apps and links.

When a user visits the portal site it may take longer to load, but all other services are still functional. However, the user will have to access them directly with links to Canvas, student center or the users email.

The Orion will provide updates as they are released.

Michael Arredondo can be reached at [email protected].

Jacob Collier
Jacob Collier, Designer
A transfer student from Texas I am always looking for new challenges to attempt and new experiences. I am a Graphic designer with The Orion and have been with The Orion for three semesters.  Of those semesters I have worked as chief of design and been awarded multiple awards from the Associated Collegiate Press for my work in 2019.  I have worked alongside many great people who have inspired me to write and photograph for The Orion as well.