Portal problems prevent peak performance

Chico State Portal is experiencing ongoing outages that started Saturday morning. Users may have issues connecting to the portal services as announced by the IT division via email to the campus community.

The services that are affected by the outage are:

Chico Portal

Peoplesoft

Canvas Learning Management System

Other services accessed with the Chico State Portal are the Student Center, Account Support and other campus apps and links.

When a user visits the portal site it may take longer to load, but all other services are still functional. However, the user will have to access them directly with links to Canvas, student center or the users email.

The Orion will provide updates as they are released.

Michael Arredondo can be reached at [email protected].