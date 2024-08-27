Electoral campaigns continue despite challenges

Significant events have caused change in United States politics recently, reshaping the path to the 2024 election. An attempted assassination, resignations of key figures, and events that occurred during the Democratic and Republican National Conventions have created new challenges and opportunities for the candidates.

During the Democratic National Convention, current Vice President Kamala Harris was confirmed as the Democratic presidential nominee along with her vice presidential pick, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

The Republican National Convention already occurred in July, where former President Donald Trump won the Republican nomination and announced Ohio Senator JD Vance as his running mate.

Trump survived an assassination attempt two days before winning the nomination, on July 13. At a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, his left ear was clipped by a bullet. A member of the crowd, Corey Comperatore, was shot and killed while two other bystanders were critically injured.

Politicians from many parties denounced the act.

“There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy,” former President Barack Obama said on X. “We should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt.”

“Tonight, all Americans are grateful that President Trump appears to be fine after a despicable attack on a peaceful rally,” Minority Leader Mitch McConnel said on X. “Violence has no place in our politics.”

President Joe Biden and VP Harris, Nikki Haley, Elizabeth Warren, and Bill Clinton were among those who made statements.

A week after the assassination attempt, Biden, who was already $264 million into his re-election campaign, announced his withdrawal from the presidential election.

“While it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and my country for me to stand down and focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of the term,” Biden wrote to the nation in a letter.

His resignation came not long after his performance at the US presidential debate against Trump, which caused calls for resignation to come from members of Biden’s own party.

“In the two weeks since the debate, I’ve had a chance to connect with so many of you, our constituents and supporters,” California Democratic Congressman Mike Levin released in a statement. “The response … has been overwhelming. I believe the time has come for President Biden to pass the torch.”

Biden has since endorsed Harris and Walz.

“She will be a president respected by world leaders because she already is!” Biden said during the Democratic National Convention.

Robert Francis Kennedy Jr., an independent candidate known for his anti-vaccine and anti-big government sentiments, also dropped out of the 2024 election on Aug. 24. He went on to endorse Trump, despite being a “ferocious critic” of Trump’s policy during his first administration.

“It is with a sense of victory, and not defeat, that I suspend my campaign activities,” RFK Jr. told Reuters. “And now [I’m] to throw my support to President Trump.”

The Orion will continue to release election updates as they occur.

