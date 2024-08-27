City Hall meeting Thursday: Updates on Storm Water Master Plan

The City of Chico announced through a press release on Monday, Aug. 26 that an update regarding the Storm Water Master Plan has been drafted and will be ready to present to the community.

The SWMP is meant to provide a comprehensive report on the City of Chico’s drainage systems and recommended improvements.

A public meeting will be held online through Microsoft Teams on Thursday, Aug. 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. to go over the draft and have a period open to question and answer.

A link to the meeting and the drafted plan is located on the project’s webpage on the City of Chico website.

A paper copy of the draft will be available to view at the second-floor front desk of City Hall located at 411 Main St.

These improvements will fix drainage flow, reduce flooding and identify acceptable drainage. They will help facilities alleviate deficiencies, support curb and gutter construction and provide connections for temporary use of drainage systems in Chico.

The SWMP is drafted to accommodate future plans laid out in the 2030 Chico General Plan and meet stormwater quality and floodplain management regulations.

Cecilia Gonzalez can be reached at [email protected]