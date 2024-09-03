Tuition raise and its consequences

Students at Chico State are experiencing the first year of California State University’s tuition raise. This raise has forced some students to leave Chico State while others don’t even know about the raise.

Chico State approved a tuition increase plan on Sept. 14, 2023. The plan will increase tuition by $342 per person.

It began this year and is set to increase every year until the 2028-2029 academic year. That is an increase of $1,710 in tuition for students per year by the time the exponential increase is over.

But what do students think about the raise?

“The rise in tuition has made it very difficult for me to continue going to Chico State,” Trysta Seale, a former student said. “I was frustrated and heartbroken at first since it crushed my dream to be a high school teacher.”

Seale led a protest on campus protesting the tuition raise last year, just days before the increase was approved.

Seale has since had to leave Chico State and return to Butte College in order to continue her education.

Some students have heard of the raise, though it is not affecting their ability to continue going to Chico State.

“I’ve heard a little bit about it. I feel like I don’t really know a lot to have an opinion on it,” Moises Garcia, a junior at Chico State said.

There are other students who know about the tuition raise and don’t like it. Though many students have not been extremely affected they don’t agree with the raise

“Raising the tuition even higher is going to force more people into debt,” Aaron Maidenburg, a first-year student at Chico State said. “The tuition raise was also scary because it puts me in a position wondering what comes next.”

Some incoming freshmen didn’t even know that Chico State was raising tuition.

“What tuition raise? I don’t know anything,” freshman Vivian Dombrowski said when asked about it.

When it comes to the Chico State tuition raise there is a wide variety of reactions from students, from those who have had to leave, to those who didn’t even know about it. As the tuition raise continues for the next five years the true effects on students will become more clear.

Owen Daniels can be reached at [email protected].