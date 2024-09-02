With a dynamic offense, Chico State women’s soccer looks to take season one day at a time

With a strong core of returning players and exciting newcomers, Chico State Women’s Soccer looks to make a splash in their upcoming season.

The Wildcats finished last season with an 11-7-1 record before falling to Cal State LA in the first round of the California Collegiant Athletic Association championships. They finished the season ranked number eight in the NCAA Division II regional rankings.

Coming off a successful season, Head Coach Kim Sutton, going into her 24th year with the Wildcats, has high praise for the team.

“I’ve been coaching a long time, more years than I really know,” Sutton said. “This is by far the most talented offensive team I’ve coached.”

Sutton switched up their formations in the spring, which she said will allow for more freedom on offense.

The team added new players, both transfers and freshmen. They brought in seven true freshmen and four transfers, including Division 1 transfer Alyssa Marceau, from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

“She’s going to contribute a huge amount,” Sutton said. “She has some really nice pieces to her game.”

Along with the newcomers, Sutton spoke highly of the returning roster, which features 10 seniors. The team has four captains, along with a “leadership group” of six players, which is meant to get younger classes ready to be captains.

“There’s two ingredients you need right for success, in my opinion; are leadership, and some grit and hard work,” she said. “We have those ingredients.”

Among the returning seniors is midfielder and forward Natalie Mendoza, who played a huge role in the team’s success last season. She was named the All-CCAA second team, as well as the U.S. Coaches All-West Region Second Team.

Mendoza said the team has been trying to take the season one day at a time. They have taken on the mantra “right here right now,” which every player wears on a wristband at practice and in games.

Mendoza, going into her final season, said that she has some personal goals for herself, but most importantly is focused on enjoying it as much as she can.

“These past four years for me have been great on and off the field, and I appreciate my experience at Chico,” she said. “So just trying to do my best and help this team and also just enjoy the last semester I have here.”

After Saturday’s scrimmage against Cal State East Bay, the Wildcats now look ahead to their preseason games, which feature two ranked opponents in Colorado School of Mines and Seattle Pacific.

Once the preseason wraps up, the Wildcats will move to conference play, which Mendoza and Coach Sutton both stressed is no joke, expecting every game to be a battle.

“The CCAA is brutal,” Sutton said. “You can’t take the pedal off any time in the CCAA.”

The Wildcats kick off their season at home against a tough opponent in the Regis University Rangers, who they will face on Thursday, Sept. 5, at the University Soccer Stadium. Students can attend the game for free by showing their Student ID, or they can stream it through FloSports, which can be found here.

