CCAA and FloSports partner to announce subscription streaming service for upcoming season

Byline photo of Nathan Chiochios
Nathan Chiochios, Sports Editor // September 5, 2024
FloSports and the CCAA announced a partnership to stream sports starting in the 2024-25 school year. FloSports is a subscription sports broadcasting company based in Austin, Texas. Photo courtesy of FloSports.

The California Collegiate Athletic Association unveiled their pricing for FloSports, which will allow streaming of all sports in the conference for the 2024 to 2025 academic year and beyond.

The base subscription plan is $14.99 per month, or $99.99 per year, which is a $6.66 discount. For Chico State students, or anyone with a university email address from a CCAA school, FloSports offers a discounted subscription price for $9.99 per month, or $69.99 per year.

Along with the ability to stream games, fans can also access replays, archived content and “exclusive original programming across 25+ sports,” according to the FloSports website.

The CCAA encourages anyone to sign up using the CCAA landing page, as signing up anywhere else will be subject to regular FloSports subscription prices of $29.99 per month and $150 per year.

For information about all Chico State athletics, visit the Wildcat home page.

 

Nathan Chiochios can be reached at [email protected].

