Butte College police officer found in possession of child porn

A Butte College campus police officer was arrested on Wednesday after it was found that he had been in possession of and was distributing child porn, according to several local reports.

Allen Charles has been placed on leave by the college and had his police powers suspended, a statement released by Butte College said.

In addition, Butte College added they are in full cooperation with law enforcement agencies to assist in the investigation and that the safety of their students and faculty remain their top priority.

This arrest comes after the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said that they had received a cybertip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children in July. Following the tip, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation.

In the investigation detectives had found that Charles had “distributed multiple images and at least one video containing child pornography,” Butte County detectives said. The detectives found Charles had been distributing it in several instances between 2019 and 2023.

Additional evidence for the crimes committed was found during a raid on his home on the morning of Wednesday.

Charles was arrested on one felony count of the possession of child pornography and one count for the distribution of child pornography. He is currently being held at the Butte County Jail.

No further details have been released by either the college or the Butte County Sheriff’s Department at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

However, they do ask that anyone with information or a tip are asked to contact Detective Mary Barker of the Butte County Sheriff’s Office at 530-538-7671.

The Orion will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

