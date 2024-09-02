Chico State issues alcohol, drug policy notice

As students return for the fall semester, the Division of Student Affairs reminded students in an email sent out Friday, Aug. 30, that drugs, including marijuana, are prohibited on campus or at any campus-related event.

“The unlawful manufacture, distribution, possession, sale, offer to sell, purchase, offer to purchase and illegal use of controlled substances or alcohol on campus or as any part of university-related activities is prohibited,” The Division of Student Affairs stated in the email.

The university listed some controlled substances including:

Marijuana

Heroin

Cocaine

LSD

Amphetamines

Marijuana is still considered a controlled substance by the federal government, and Chico State adheres to federal law.

Alcohol and Drug use can result in academic impact, addiction, chronic health conditions, legal issues, sexual health and social risks, according to the university.

The email gives supplemental material for those interested in learning more about the health risks involved with alcohol and substance use. Two sources include:

The Chico State substance abuse prevention program offers educational workshops, fentanyl test kits and counseling through the Wellcat center in Éstom Jámani Hall Room 150 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Chico State has asked that students familiarize themselves with the university’s policies regarding drug use, as well as state and local and federal government laws.

Failure to adhere to these rules can be grounds for expulsion from the school or harsher legal consequences. For more information regarding the university’s policies, students should review the Student Rights and Responsibility website.

This notice also applies to all students staying in University Housing, and violation of these rules can lead to removal from University Housing.

In the 2021-2022 school year there were 340 alcohol and 122 drug policy violations at University Housing, the Wellcat Prevention Biennial Review states. i

The 2021-2022 school year also saw 46 alcohol and eight drug policy violations of the Student Conduct Code.

“Engaging in healthy behaviors, building a solid support network and accessing campus resources can help mitigate these risks and support a successful college experience,” the Division of Student Affairs said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with drug addiction, the university has offered these resources in the email:

Chis Hutton can be reached at [email protected].