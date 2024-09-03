Wildcats Men’s Soccer Set For a Promising Run

The Chico State Wildcats men’s soccer team is coming into the 2024 season with one common goal in mind amongst the players and staff: winning the conference.

In 2023, the Wildcats finished 11-2-7 including two heartbreaking losses in both the California Collegiate Athletic Association conference tournament, falling short to Cal State San Marcos in penalties, as well as the second round of the NCAA tournament in extra time to Colorado State Pueblo.

“The guys want to win, and the ones coming back are eager to heal that salty wound from the end of last year,” Head Coach Felipe Restrepo said. “With this group everything’s on the table.”

Coach Restrepo is heading into his 17th year as head coach and will be looking to improve on his impressive record of 154-85-46. Alongside coach Restrepo, the Wildcats will be welcoming back 23 players.

Out of the 23 returning players, six are seniors. Cayden Hotaling, Bryan Manriquez, Benjamin Ralph, Emanuel Padilla, Vas Syrengelas and Preston Moll will all be looking to put a stamp on their final year as a wildcat.

“I believe we’re one hundred percent ready and fit heading into the season,” Senior defender Preston Moll said. “These first two games in Washington will be a great test for us as a team.”

The Wildcats will also be welcoming two new transfer student-athletes onto the team; Junior forward Elijah Beverly from Saint Mary’s, and junior midfielder Philip Rico from Fresno Pacific.

The Wildcats 2024 campaign will kick off on Sept. 5 against Western Washington at 4 p.m. They will then host their home opener against Simon Fraser on Sept. 12.

Conference play will kick off against Stanislaus State on Sept. 28. Some notable matchups to circle on the calendar include Cal State LA on Oct. 4 at home, as well as Cal Poly Pomona at home on Oct. 25.

