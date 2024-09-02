Fire crews at the scene of a vegetation fire east of Chico

Chico State's independent student newspaper

Byline photo of Megan Gauer
Megan Gauer, Layout Editor // September 2, 2024
Smoke can be seen through Chico due to the Centerville Fire burning east of Chico. Courtesy: CAL FIRE Butte County via X

CAL FIRE Butte County crews responded to a vegetation fire in Butte County on Monday, the organizations said on social media.

The fire has burned 59 acres in the area north of Honey Run Road, near Centerville Road, east of Chico, at 3:49 p.m., CAL FIRE said.

Crews have reached 20% containment, and air and ground crews are at the scene, CAL FIRE said. Crews are making good progress on the fire.

Around 190 PG&E customers were without power in the area of the fire, along Centerville Road. Power went out around the time the fire started, but it has since been restored, the PG&E outage map states.

The original power restoration time was set for 1:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

CAL FIRE has named the incident the Centerville Fire.

The Orion will provide updates as they are released.

Megan Gauer can be reached at [email protected].

